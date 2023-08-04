Funding to support data managers and research nurses

Clinical research needs data. And data needs data managers and research nurses. Two new figures indispensable today for transforming an idea into a structured project, especially if independent. The equation is simple: technology makes research progress faster and faster, but it also increases the complexity of clinical trials, both in terms of procedures and bureaucracy. Hence the need for dedicated structures and multi-professional teams dedicated to planning and conducting studies, which also include non-medical figures. Including, in fact, data managers (or research coordinators) and clinical research nurses.

540 thousand euros for clinical research projects and multiple sclerosis by Tiziana Moriconi 13 April 2023

Indispensable, but not recognized

The importance of their presence has already been widely demonstrated. But if in some European countries these professional figures have already been consolidated and well defined for some time, in Italy they have only recently begun to establish themselves and there is still no institutional recognition, nor a contract dedicated to them within the National Health System. A vulnerability that risks having a negative impact on the competitiveness of Italian research.

What does the data manager do

“There is no official data manager job description, because he is not a nationally recognized figure – says Celeste Cagnazzo, President of the Italian Data Manager Group (GIDM): Surely a large part of our profession is dedicated to data collection: we analyze the patient records, we take the data needed for research and in a completely anonymous way we transfer them to the clinical study databases. But there’s so much more. First of all from a regulatory point of view: today activating a clinical study in a center is very difficult because there are so many laws and it takes someone who knows them well and takes care of all the ethical and regulatory practices. We make sure that the data is robust on the one hand and that ethics and the protection of patient privacy are respected”.

Clinical research: 90% supported by companies. How to rethink the public-private relationship? by Simone Valesini 23 November 2021

What does the research nurse do

The clinical research nurse also has the task of protecting and supporting the patient. But that’s not all: you must know how to produce reliable, readable, objectifiable and repeatable data. You are therefore a highly specialized figure and should be an integral part of a multidisciplinary team. You were already present in the United States in the 1960s, when specific training was provided to nursing staff within the Clinical Research Units in order to identify early signs of adverse events, prepare and collect samples and record data. Their role was then defined in the context of oncological research in the USA during the 1980s. Furthermore, to date, the nursing profession is the only one that provides for the acquisition of skills also from the point of view of research starting from the three-year degree.

Multiple sclerosis, 10 million for personalized therapies by Sara Carmignani 13 July 2023

The Roche Foundation tender to support them

Precisely to support these two figures within hospitals and healthcare companies, and to encourage clinical research, the Roche Foundation has renewed for the fourth consecutive year a tender of 300 thousand euros to finance 10 organizations that will present their projects within the next 15 September (here all the information). Each winner will receive a grant of 30,000 euros. The selection of the 10 recipients of funding will be entrusted to the GIMBE Foundation, an independent non-profit organization. The projects of the last edition – explained the president Nino Cartabellotta – were evaluated taking into consideration two parameters. The first (90% of the score) is the quality of the project, defined by the relevance of the research question, the methodological rigor and the potential impact on the health and sustainability of the National Health Service. The second (10% of the score) is the institution’s scientific activity based on the impact of the scientific publications produced by its researchers. The advice for those who will participate in the fourth are these: read the announcement carefully and provide all the administrative documentation required (half of the projects are excluded due to administrative deficiencies), and anonymize those who will participate, otherwise the “blind” selection cannot be guaranteed .