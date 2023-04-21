Home » FunghiClear™ – Natural solution for fungal infections on the feet
Neuss – The antifungal spray MushroomsClear™ Norman Health Products & Services BV from the Netherlands is an innovative foot spray for the prevention and treatment of fungal infections on feet and toenails – WITHOUT additional filing or brushing on the nails.

The composition of the anti-fungal spray combines the natural ingredients manuka oil, mentha piperita oil, basil oil and lavender oil. It can optimally support both the medical and the cosmetic treatment of foot problems. The fungal growth is inhibited in the affected areas and the feet are gently cared for.

FunghiClear™ can be used for foot problems such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, fungal infections or diabetic feet. The up-side-down spray bottle makes it easy to apply the spray to the affected areas. The anti-fungal spray can also be used as a foot deodorant. Shoes can also be disinfected with FunghiClear™. This prevents fungi from spreading further inside the shoe and causing another infection.

The antifungal spray has no effect on the microbiome of the skin or nails and is also suitable for diabetics and pregnant women.

The FunghiClear™ antifungal spray is available from your wholesaler or from APO Direct available.

