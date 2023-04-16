furious quarrel between Gemma Galgani and Paola. “You’re hungry”

Advances to Men and Women. As reported by the Isa and Chia website, thanks to a spy present during today’s recording, there were different dynamics. Starting from the Classic Throne, the protagonist is Nicole who, at the beginning of the recording, explained that she would have liked to bring it to the outside Carlo Alberto Mancini. But then he backed off as he reported that, after Saturday’s episode, he asked the program’s editors if he was interested in her. Having received a negative response, he chose not to play outside.

Ilary Blasi to Verissimo, dig at Totti: «Love? Bastian like this»

Aurora Ramazzotti, the first walk of little Cesare. And the fans are moved: “You are beautiful”

The tronistas

Luca Daffrè eliminated Carmen, the suitor whom he considered ‘too much woman’ and here is a new girl for him, Camilla. Luca actually already knows who he is through Instagram. When the external of Luca and Alice is broadcast, everything seems very sweet between them. However, when he tries to kiss her she says about her he refuses her, even if she later explains that she would have liked her: “I would have liked to but I prefer to do things slowly”.

Throne Over

Paula Ruocco, the evening before out with the knight Elio at dinner, had to complain with the knight. He, being intolerant to ricotta and butter, was upset because she ordered a bruschetta with butter. “It is as if a teetotaler goes out to dinner with a person who drinks a liter of wine despite the annoyance of the other”. For these reasons, the story did not take off. And here a strong quarrel breaks out between Paola and Gemma Galgani, because the former claims that Gemma is “hungry”. Galgani is not there and, from the center of the studio, she got up and went face to face with the other lady who was sitting. The two ranted for a quarter of an hour: “How dare you say I’m hungry?” said the Turinese. «No, but I meant that you are hungry for affection, for contact» Paola replies.

News for Gemma

After the outburst, a new knight showed up for Gemma, Giuseppe di Anzio, his age and Galgani has shown herself inclined to get to know him, even if he is not her type. Alessio went out with Rebecca, the girl who went out with Armando Incarnato. He closed with Cristina, the same age as Aurora Tropea, because she was angry after seeing him dancing with Rebecca.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it