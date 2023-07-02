Furry, hairy, discolored: That’s behind a “black hairy tongue”

It is an extremely rare phenomenon, but it does happen: the so-called black hairy tongue, also known as nigritis linguae or lingua villosa nigra in the professional world. Those affected suffer from a dark discoloration, which usually occurs in the back third of the tongue.

The tongue also looks furry-hairy. However, these are not really hairs, but thickened, elongated papillae. Everyone has these small bumps on the tongue, but they are usually about a millimeter in size. In those affected with black hairy tongues, on the other hand, they can grow up to two centimeters long.

This is how the black hairy tongue is formed

A disturbance of the immune system is discussed as the cause, which has two possible consequences:

Growth of the papillae is stimulated and the desquamation of the upper horny layer of the tongue skin is disturbed.

“It’s probably a combination of both theories,” explained Christian Walter, senior physician at the clinic and polyclinic for oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University Medical Center in Mainz, in an interview with “t-online”.

Discoloration occurs because the keratin on the papillae is discolored by food or bacterial decomposition processes. The tongue appears black, but brown, yellow, and green coatings are also known.

The number of cases varies greatly

The exact number of cases is not known. In 2021, a research team led by Dennis F. Thomson from Southwestern Oklahoma State University evaluated all publications on the black hairy tongue of the last 60 years.

According to the experts, the number of cases varies greatly: 0.06 percent of school children in Minnesota were affected, and 53.8 percent of dental patients in Turkey who smoked heavily. Overall, women were affected less frequently than men.

If favorable factors become

Smoking, alcohol consumption, excessive consumption of coffee or tea, chronic dry mouth, poor oral hygiene, substance abuse, peroxide-containing mouthwashes, radiotherapy, trigeminal neuralgia, cancer, AIDS and some drugs

listed.

Black hairy tongue – those affected can do that

Normally, the black hairy tongue will recede on its own after a few weeks or months. It is also harmless, which means that treatment is not absolutely necessary. Occasionally, however, the black hairy tongue can also trigger an unpleasant tickling or gag reflex.

There is no medicine (yet) to treat black hairy tongue. It is recommended to avoid the risk factors and improve oral hygiene. Those affected can also try to remove the discoloration with a toothbrush or a tongue scraper.

Important: It is advisable to have the black hairy tongue checked by a doctor. In this case, they are experts in oral hygiene and surgery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

