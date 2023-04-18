Home » Further expansion of the international health care industry practice – Spencer Stuart fetches …
Further expansion of the international health care industry practice – Spencer Stuart fetches …

Frankfurt am Main / München / Düsseldorf (ots)

Spencer Stuart, one of the leading top executive search and leadership advisory companies worldwide and in Germany, is once again expanding the healthcare consulting team. On April 17th, Thalia Ucksche, an internationally renowned pharmaceutical expert, will start.

Thalia Ucksche has relevant experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. After her academic research at Columbia University, New York, she began her industrial career at McKinsey. From there she moved to corporate strategy at Novartis and worked for the Novartis Group in Switzerland, Germany and Australia for over twelve years. She took on strategic and operational tasks in the commercialization of innovative drugs and biosimilars. At Sandoz, she worked closely with the CEO on the company’s cultural transformation. Ucksche studied biochemistry at the University of Regensburg and received his doctorate from the Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg. Parallel to her professional activity, she is involved in founding innovative start-ups in biotechnology.

Lars Gollenia, Managing Director of Spencer Stuart Germany: “We are delighted to have Thalia Ucksche, an internationally renowned pharmaceutical expert, join our HealthCare practice. Our aim is to approach our clients’ issues with outstanding personalities. This is in the internationally competitive The biopharmaceutical industry with its strong innovative strength is particularly evident. With Thalia Ucksche, we have achieved an important strengthening of the team.”

It was only in March that Spencer Stuart brought Andrea Mohnsame into the HealthCare industry practice. In the past few months, Spencer Stuart has onboarded five new consultants. These are part of Spencer Stuart’s ambitious growth strategy in Germany.

Photo: Thalia Ucksche

About Spencer Stuart

Since its founding in 1956, Spencer Stuart has been a formative thought leader of the top executive search consultancy. As one of the largest providers worldwide and in Germany, the partnership owned by the consultants advises leading companies and organizations on filling key positions with suitable personalities. Spencer Stuart also supports clients with leadership advisory services on potential and talent development, cultural issues and the establishment and development of supervisory bodies. Spencer Stuart has particular expertise in supporting company-critical decisions at the highest level, in succession and takeover situations as well as in strategic processes and change phases. The company is represented worldwide with more than 450 consultants in over 70 offices in more than 30 countries.

