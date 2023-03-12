In Baden-Württemberg there is currently quarrel about itwhether the state government recognizes the decision of the state medical association to remove homeopathy from its further education regulations. The one there Health Minister “Manne” Lucha is peculiar to homeopathy. Most medical associations in Germany have already done this, and in May 2022 the German Medical Association will also have homeopathy deleted from the model further training regulations. For homeopathic medicines there is no reliable scientific proof of effectiveness beyond placebo. Of course, doctors are still allowed to work homeopathically within the scope of freedom of therapy.

What is less well known: pharmacists can also receive further training in homeopathy. Homeopathy is one of the main areas of focus Further training ‘Naturopathic Treatments and Homeopathy’ the Federal Chamber of Pharmacists. The documentation includes, among other things, an hour on the topic “Overview of research into the principles of action and clinical application of homeopathy”. This is deepened in 27 hours on clinical indication areas.

Whether the pharmacologist, who became narrow-minded in his scientific studies, should experience an expansion of consciousness that goes beyond the material? For example, two hours are planned for the homeopathic treatment of mental illnesses, such as grief, homesickness, shock and exam anxiety. It should even be practiced. Five hours are devoted to emergency homeopathy. This includes bleeding, blood loss, frostbite, insect bites, sprains, injuries (broken bones, bruises, nerve injuries, eye injuries, etc.), minor burns, sunburn, bed sores, and tooth extractions and toothache. And so on across medicine.

In addition to the homeopathy block, this specialist training also includes teaching units on anthroposophy, Bach flower therapy or “biochemistry according to Schuessler”. After all, astrological pharmacology is not included.

On the website of the ABDA, the leading organization of pharmacists, it says:

“With further training in the field of naturopathy and homeopathy, pharmacists are offered the opportunity to qualify for expert advice on these medicines.”

There is nothing wrong with that. It is right and important that pharmacists should also have heard of obscure treatment methods. Above all, however, they should be enabled to deal with it critically, not to practice the jargon of unscientific salvation doctrines or even to market drugs in a pseudo-scientific manner for which, see above, there is no reliable scientific evidence of effectiveness beyond placebo.

In principle, this should be guaranteed. The cited “documents” state:

“In the seminars, the latest scientific findings, such as those documented by efficacy studies and guidelines from the professional societies, should be taken into account in particular.”

Unfortunately, the rest of the “documents” give a different impression. Are there any evaluations of these further training courses, for example on the “latest scientific findings” on homeopathy used?