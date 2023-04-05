Written on 05 April 2023 .

The project, funded by the Proof of Concept tender – PNRR of the Ministry of Health, will study fusion genes in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and in multiple myeloma using an innovative method of analysis

Identify alterations at the genetic level – in particular, gene fusions sequenced from RNA and DNA – identifying those that may be responsible for the formation of leukemia and other haematological tumor pathologies. Then exploit this information for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic purposes also for the production of drugs and vaccines. These are the main objectives it sets itself FUSION – TARGETproject you see IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS coordinator center, “John Paul II” Cancer Institute IRCCS of Bari, University Hospital of Bari and “San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d’Aragona” University Hospital of Salerno as partners. The project was financed with PNRR funds by the Ministry of Health in the area called Proof of Concept (PoC), an English term which refers to a first application of an already patented discovery.

The Project – whose full title is “A multi-omic approach for gene fusion detection in hematological malignancies: towards improved diagnostic screening and therapeutic targeting” – was worthy of a loan of 1 million euros, of which 624 thousand euros assigned to IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS. Principal Investigator (PI) of the study is prof. Giovanni Martinelli, IRST Scientific Director, flanked by dr Giorgia Simonetti, Co-PI of the project and coordinator of the Translational Hematology Unit of the Biosciences Laboratory. With them the researcher Anna Ferrari, of the Translational Hematology unit of the Biosciences Laboratory, inventor together with prof. Giovanni Martinelli of the patent underlying the project, ed Emanuela Scarpi (project coordinator for the Biostatistics and Clinical Trials Unit).

“The starting point – explains Dr. Simonetti – is the evidence that gene fusions are among the mechanisms responsible for the induction of leukemia and other haematological diseases, DNA alterations that cause genes usually far apart in the chain to join together. In some cases these fusions can be constitutive and not create alterations, in others they give rise to pathologies. In the patient analysis phase, a complex sequencing activity is carried out, which starts from a large number of potential gene fusions from which the real gene fusions are selected. Among these, the fusions responsible for the development of the pathology must be further distinguished in order to understand the mechanisms by which these processes occur”.

“The intent is to study fusion genes in three different pathologies – adds Dr. Anna Ferrari – such as the acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. Two main methods are used for the analysis: whole genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of patient samples. Since there are no standardized methods of analysis, we have devised one. In fact, fusion genes are identified differently according to the different software used, which detect fusions according to their specific characteristics. Because of this we aim for an improved analysis tool for gene fusions, which can be used for a broader spectrum of pathologies“.

FUSION – TARGET provides a part of sequencing, bioinformatics and functional analysis which are the responsibility of IRST and in collaboration with dr. Andrea Ghelli Luserna of Rorà of Pisa Foundation. Aspects related to myeloma and related immune system alterations are the responsibility of the Polyclinic of Bari with the coordination of Dr. Antonio Giovanni Sulimando. The area relating to the analysis of the effect that mergers can have on the disease pertains toIRCCS “John Paul II” of Bari under the guidance of dr. Giacomo Volpe. The validation part of the gene fusions is the result of the collaboration with the hospital “San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d’Aragona”, headed by Dr. Carmine Selleri. IRST will also be engaged in the study of new therapies based on immunology in this area, thanks to the activity of dr Marcella Tazzari and of dr. Maximilian Mazzabelonging to the Immunotherapy unit.

IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS covers the role of project coordinator and, in this complex activity, concludes Dr. Simonetti, “An important role will undoubtedly be played by our bioinformatics, especially Dr. Eugene Fonzitogether with the Technology Transfer Office and the Research Office”.

“Understanding that the tumor develops and progresses because chimeric genes are created due to the fusion of different portions of the genome (gene fusion) – comments the prof. Giovanni Martinelli – it is of fundamental importance to identify specific molecular targets in the tumors themselves. These fusion genes are an Achilles heel of cancer and allow us to specifically recognize cancer cells through advanced diagnostics and target them”.

The working group of the kick-off meeting FUSION – TARGET