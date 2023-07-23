Futa accident, Andrea Vitiello leaves two children. Mourning in Carmignano

Carmignano (Prato), 23 July 2023 – He leaves his wife and two children Andrea Vitiello, 50, one of the two people who died in the tragic accident that occurred on Futawhere two motorcyclists collided head-on while spending a relaxing Saturday on their two-wheelers.

In the box Andrea Vitiello. In the large photo the scene of the accident (Fotocronache Germogli)

Andrew Vitiello he had grown up in Campi Bisenzio. After the wedding he had moved to Carmignano. Here he lived with his wife and two children aged 16 and 20. On Saturday, as a great motorcycle enthusiast, he had decided to move from the province of Prato to the Apennines between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. Shortly after 3 pm the tragic accident, the fatal impact and the attempt at resuscitation by 118, unfortunately useless.

The news spread in a very short time Carmignano. Vitiello worked for a firm in Prato that produced textile products for car interiors.

To remember Andrea Vitiello a friend, Giancarlo D’Agostinoowner of the Campigiano pub Aran Island: “We spent our childhood in via Foscolo a Campi Bisenzio. The passion for motorcycles has united our group of friends. He really was very passionate. I last saw him two nights ago when he stopped at the pub to say hello and have a drink. The news shocked me. We will all miss him very much.”

After the rescue and the reliefs, the magistrate agreed to return the body to the family. The funeral will now be scheduled.

