Future Health: Challenges and Opportunities Digitization

European healthcare industry and digitization

Digitization has played a significant role in almost every industry in recent years, and the healthcare industry is no exception. Increasing digitization offers numerous opportunities to increase the efficiency of the industry while improving the quality of patient care. According to a 2020 European Commission survey, 22 EU member states had already implemented national electronic health records. The study by the European Telecommunications Network Operators Association (ETNO) says that more than 70 million telemedicine consultations were carried out in Europe in 2020. In the future, e-prescription systems should be able to be redeemed paperless and without language barriers throughout Europe. According to the European Health Telematics Association (EHTEL), there are more than 375,000 health apps on the European market. In 2020, 76 percent of European hospitals will use AI technologies in diagnostics, imaging and data analysis. With the increase in digital health data, however, the importance of data protection and data security is also growing. The European Union has introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to ensure the protection of personal data and is working on initiatives such as the European eHealth Interoperability Framework to facilitate the exchange of health data between different countries and systems.

One of the main advantages of digitization in the healthcare industry is the ability to exchange medical data quickly and easily. Electronic medical records enable healthcare facilities and providers to seamlessly share critical medical information such as diagnoses, medications, and laboratory tests. This can significantly improve patient diagnosis and treatment while reducing the need for repeat testing. As a continuous process that can help improve medical care and provide better outcomes for patients.

Telemedicine and eHealth as a major advance in digital medicine

In recent years, the introduction of telemedicine and eHealth has proven to be a significant advance in digital medicine. With the advent of telemedicine, patients can monitor their health and manage their medical records online, leading to better coordination of care. The availability of medical experts for online consultations has also proven crucial, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increasing efficiency through digitization of the healthcare industry

In addition, the digitization of the healthcare industry has also improved the efficiency of protective equipment in medicine. The introduction of digital monitoring systems and sensors as well as the use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) has contributed to improving safety and quality standards in medical care. In the field of personal protective equipment, for example, to minimize the risk of infection associated with the use of PPE. Artificial intelligence helps analyze patient data and identify patterns and trends that can help develop personalized treatment plans. Robots in medicine can be used to automate care and improve the quality of care.

Effective manufacturing of medical devices and personal protective equipment

According to the EU regulation, manufacturers of PPE must carry out a conformity assessment procedure to ensure that their products meet the specified requirements. This includes carrying out a risk assessment, preparing technical documentation, complying with the relevant harmonized standards and affixing the CE marking to the products. The conformity assessment is usually carried out by so-called notified bodies that have been commissioned by the EU member states.

In addition, specific requirements may apply depending on the type of personal protective equipment. For example, there are separate standards and requirements for breathing apparatus, protective clothing, eye protection or hearing protection.

With regard to the digitization claim, there are efforts in the EU to digitize the processes in the field of PPE production. This includes the use of digital tools and technologies to improve the efficiency, transparency and traceability of the production and conformity assessment processes. An example of this is the introduction of the European database for PPE (PPE Database) by the European Commission. This database serves as a central platform for the exchange of information about PPE products and manufacturers. It enables manufacturers to register their products, upload technical documentation and provide information on conformity assessment procedures. Digitization aims to improve the monitoring and enforcement of PPE regulations.

The regulation of manufacturing processes aims to ensure that products are reliable and of the highest quality to ensure patient safety. Technology and innovation can also help improve the speed and efficiency of manufacturing processes. 3D printing technology has made dynamic advances in the manufacture of medical implants and prostheses, for example.

New opportunities: clinical research and the development of new drugs

The digitization of the healthcare industry also offers new opportunities for clinical research and the development of new medicines. Big data analyzes and digital technologies make it easier to conduct clinical studies faster and more efficiently. The use of wearables in clinical trials provides real-time, accurate data for collection and analysis. Future needs innovation to accelerate research and development to find new treatment options.

