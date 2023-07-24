Future medical cannabis according to GACP certification – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG is revolutionizing the production of herbal medicinal products. Standardized and certified processes ensure product quality (flower, extract, active ingredient). The challenges lie in the production process to ensure high quality and effectiveness of herbal medicinal products.

The MABEWO group of companies relies on modular and scalable solutions. With professional production using innovative processes, with indoor farming technologies through to the processing of phytopharmaceuticals and medicinal cannabis, the Swiss MABEWO group of companies has positioned itself as a leading technology company. “The requirements for medical cannabis are high: Consistently high quality, hygiene, avoidance of pesticides and stable active ingredient levels are just a few of the important parameters that need to be met. As a supplier of modular and scalable systems, we are the partner of companies that produce highly pure and stable active ingredients (e.g. cannabinoids) for the pharmaceutical industry,” explains CEO and Board of Directors Jörg Trübl of MABEWO AG.

Quality assurance and guarantee by GACP and GMP

The EU regulations on the production of cannabis for medical purposes are very strict and must be ensured. The specifications and contents of the guideline of Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (“Good practice for the collection and cultivation of medicinal plants”, acronym: GACP) and those of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) include ensuring the highest possible and consistent quality when cultivating medicinal plants, avoiding quality risks along the value chain, and complete documentation and traceability (labelling) for the guarantee.

The first step in the manufacture of herbal medicines is the collection or cultivation of the plant material. With the GACP guideline according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the differences between field, greenhouse and indoor farm activities with industrial processing that must be carried out according to the principles of the GMP guidelines, Good Manufacturing Practice, become visible. “The aim is to ensure the availability of cannabis for medical purposes in a reproducible quality and in accordance with pharmaceutical regulations,” explains Dr. Stefan Gall, CEO of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG. In developed production facilities, MABEWO PHYTOPHARM researches the basics of plant genetics and standardized processes for the production of medicinal plants and cannabis in accordance with GACP and GMP with scientific and industrial partners.

Growth rooms with ventilation and air conditioning technology

The range of systems from MABEWO includes growth rooms, ancillary rooms and the necessary operating equipment, consisting of ventilation and air conditioning technology, irrigation and nutrient supply, lighting, control technology and data management. “Our systems are designed as modular and scalable solutions that can be implemented quickly,” explains Jörg Trübl. The standardized MPP indoor growing chambers (IGCs) are also suitable as an indoor solution for installation in existing halls and buildings.

The turnkey plants provide efficient cooling and dehumidification with ventilation and air conditioning technology that ensure a constant and appropriate temperature and humidity throughout the year. dr Stefan Gall points out that controlling these parameters is an important measure to minimize the risk of mold growth. This promotes the growth and health of the plants and provides the nutrients optimally required for feeding the plants with defined nutrient solutions in a standardized manner. Ensuring a constant and adequate environment is crucial for the herbal processes and the manufacture of medicinal products.

State-of-the-art lighting technologies – optimized LED lighting

In the production of medicines, the company also uses modern lighting technologies that are specially tailored to the needs of plants. Stefan Gall explains that the MPP-IGC concept relies exclusively on LED lighting with a defined or variable illuminance specifically developed for plant cultivation. These technologies are capable of significantly influencing the growth and quality of the plants. “While a mixture of artificial and sunlight is used in the greenhouse, pure artificial light is used in climate-controlled, closed indoor farms,” ​​explains Dr. Gall. The advantages are that the spectral composition of the light can be defined and reproduced. Proper lighting helps plants grow efficiently and quickly and absorb the nutrients they need. The control technology enables these factors to be optimally monitored and configured in order to achieve high efficiency and consistent quality.

Data management at MABEWO PHYTHOPHAM

Future viability for standardized and modular indoor farms requires high-tech. Closed production facilities offer the advantage of maintaining the high hygiene standards with lock systems and the corresponding quality assurance system. “Dangers such as contamination or the spread of plant pests and diseases are significantly reduced in closed rooms, as is the use of pesticides, which are reduced to a minimum or eliminated entirely,” explains Dr. Gall. In addition to the physical environment, real-time data on temperature, humidity, oxygenation, nutrient supply, lighting, health and growth of the plants are constantly recorded and analyzed in the data management system in order to produce according to GACP and GMP guidelines. dr Gall explains that by closely monitoring this data, identified weaknesses can be addressed to ensure continuous improvement in production. In addition, this data enables MABEWO to control and improve the entire production process.

Turnkey plants for the production of medicinal cannabis

In summary, it can be said that the MABEWO group of companies can guarantee the high quality of plant-based medicinal products thanks to the tailor-made MPP-IGC systems with innovative indoor farming technologies. All environmental factors can be measured and controlled in climate-controlled plant culture rooms. This means that growing conditions can be controlled completely independently of the climate of the location. Jörg Trübl adds that the use of closed production systems with control technology, modern lighting and irrigation technologies and effective data management represent a controlled and optimized cultivation environment for plants. The production process for medical cannabis can thus be ensured and the highest level of quality can be achieved.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Agnes of Weissenburg

blogger

“Doing good and writing about it” – How to improve the world? This question poses a challenge to everyone. Agnes has been a blogger since 2011 and at ABOWI-Reputation.com since 2022. The blog schreiber-bildung.de offers topics related to education, further training and career opportunities. Critically questioning actions, whether in everyday life, locally, globally and sustainably, with deep conviction through the power of words, communication and research. You can reach us at contact@abowi.com.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has more than 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

company contact

MABEWO AG

Jörg Truebl

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00

Press contact

MABEWO AG

Maximilian Fischer

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

