This is an important step, because members of the health professions carry out responsible activities and make an important contribution to health care in Germany. High-quality care for patients can only be guaranteed with well-trained specialists.

In essence, it is all about the modernization of the professional laws. The main topics are also the abolition of school fees, the introduction of a training allowance, the creation of uniform quality standards for training, questions of academization and questions of financing. This includes a total of ten health professions.

The cornerstones of the overall concept for health professions form the basis for the necessary legal changes and are the starting point for fundamental reforms of training in the health professions.

The cornerstones of the “overall concept for healthcare professions” include the training of the following ten professions regulated by federal law:

dietician and dietician,

occupational therapist,

speech therapist,

masseuse and medical bath attendant and masseur and medical bath attendant,

Medical-technical assistant for functional diagnostics and medical-technical assistant for functional diagnostics,

Medical-technical laboratory assistant and medical-technical laboratory assistant,

Medical-technical radiology assistant and medical-technical radiology assistant,

orthoptist and orthoptist,

Physiotherapist and Physiotherapist as well

podiatrist.

Various aspects of the federal and state discussions on the overall concept have already been taken into account in the legislative projects on training for pharmaceutical technical assistants and anesthetic technical assistants as well as surgical technical assistants, which ran parallel to the consultations of the federal-state working group.