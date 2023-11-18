Future Trends in Medical Innovation: Insights from ERNI Consulting Event

ERNI Consulting, a Swiss company specialized in medical diagnostic devices, has participated in the event “Future of Health: innovation circle, an open discussion” organized by the Swiss Business Hub Spain together with Barcelona Health Hub.

Trends such as blockchain for the secure exchange of data, or digital twins of human body organs are some of the leading trends.

The medical sector is preparing for a new era of innovation. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence applied to the health sector, the evolution of personalized medicine, security, ethics and data management are some of the factors that are reinventing research and medical care.

This has been concluded by the different experts who have participated in the event “Future of Health: innovation cercle, an open discussion” organized by the Swiss Business Hub Spain together with Barcelona Health Hub in the context of the CPhI Barcelona 2023 fair.

The Swiss software engineering firm specialized in complex solutions, ERNI Consulting, has counted on Albert Alsina, general director of the company, to address future trends in the medical sector from a technological innovation perspective.

“One of the great opportunities in the sector is collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem: companies in the pharmaceutical sector, medical technology companies, hospitals, institutions, startups… innovation and collaboration is key to facing the challenges that arise. they introduce us,” Alsina explained.

Precision and personalized medicine

Personalized medicine is one of the most important trends for the advancement of the healthcare sector. In this way, the individual genetic profile is used to guide professionals in making decisions related to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and create personalized treatment plans, reducing side effects and increasing patient participation.

“The convergence of AI and precision medicine offers a personalized approach that takes into account genetic, biological and environmental factors of each patient, allowing the identification of unique healthcare patterns and needs. The AI ​​system generates ideas, reasons and learns to help the doctor’s decision making.”

For this, data is necessary. “One of the most relevant issues for the sector is the harmonization of data, in addition to the security and robustness of the systems and technologies that help in their management. Blockchain technology is emerging as a relevant trend, allowing health data to be shared securely, guaranteeing the confidentiality and integrity of health information,” Alsina detailed.

Digital twins of organs

On the other hand, concepts such as digital twins are being introduced in terms of medical research. These are virtual models of real-world systems that allow you to simulate how they would work under different conditions. In this sense, Alsina has advanced that “one of the most complex digital twins currently imaginable is that of the human brain, something with which researchers hope to advance even further by 2024.”

The panel of experts also included the presence of Gloria Macia, Global Product Strategy at Roche Diagnostics, Beatriz Fernández-Montells, bioengineer and operational expert at the Clinical Validation Center for Digital Health Solutions at Hospital Sant Pau, and Teun AJ van der Heide, Chief Business Officer at Ten23. In addition, Othmar Hardegger, Consul General of Switzerland in Barcelona and Luis Badrinas, CEO of Barcelona Health Hub, participated.

