What’s next?

The aim of the ideas competition was to explore the potential of blockchain technology in healthcare. We were happy about the great response and the 142 sketches. From A for incapacity for work to T for transplantation: the wide range of possible applications of blockchain technology has become clear with the ideas competition.

At the same time, the sketches also show that blockchain technology promises advantages in terms of its decentralization and transparency compared to conventional IT solutions, but also has disadvantages such as high initial costs that must be taken into account.

In addition, the healthcare sector often involves particularly sensitive personal data. Digital applications in healthcare, regardless of whether they are based on a blockchain or conventional technologies, are therefore subject to special data protection and data security requirements. At the same time, blockchain technology can help provide new impetus for innovative applications for policyholders. That too has become clear today.

In this respect, the central question is in which applications blockchain technology can show added value compared to conventional IT solutions. The applications presented here today have addressed this question while addressing challenges and open points. With the ideas competition, the BMG would like to make a contribution to the analysis of this relatively young technology.

After the future workshop, the Federal Ministry of Health will now continue to deal intensively with blockchain technology. The submitted applications and sketches help with further exploration and examination of whether further research funding should be initiated. In addition, the federal government’s blockchain strategy will also address the issue of health. The findings from the ideas competition will flow into it.