FutureMeds points the way: The first European network to carry out …

Aiming to increase the adoption of DCTs in Europe and to support sponsors in their journey into the world of virtual trials, the company is on track to launch a European DCT solution in September 2023.

By acquiring emovis, the Berlin-based study center and award-winning pan-European provider of homecare visits and DCT solutions, and integrating this experience across the FutureMeds network of study centers, FutureMeds has become the first DCT Site Network in Europe.

Radoslaw Janiak, CEO of FutureMeds, says: “We are excited to bring meaningful momentum and results to our customers and patients. Accelerating the process of DCT adoption across the clinical trials industry in Europe can increase pharmaceutical R&D productivity, support and influence go-to-market strategies, and significantly improve patient experiences, engagement and outcomes.”

With the acquisition of emovis, FutureMeds gains more than 11 years of experience in conducting hybrid studies and a solid knowledge of issues related to decentralized studies in Europe, DCT- including the DEN Innovation Prize winning service Homecare Visits (HCV). HCV is currently available in 16 countries in the EU and UK and is supported by a database of over 1,100 verified clinical trial trained nurses.

“With the experience and professionalism across the FutureMeds network, our established site infrastructure, HomeCare Visits from emovis and our combined expertise, we will be able to enable more successful and efficient DCT implementation and trial delivery,” said Iwona Tongbhoyai, Vice President for Operations at FutureMeds.

The company is now on track to introduce a European DCT solution in September that integrates the “voice of the site and the patient”. Study-experienced investigators and site knowledge, combined with many years of experience in the organization of home visits as well as other new offerings for implementation of DCTs, will increase the flexibility of study designs and allow more patients to participate in the study.

FutureMeds is a fast-growing independent Dedicated Research Site Network that supports pharmaceutical companies, sponsors and CROs and contributes to research to find effective treatments and medicines for all patients who need them.

FutureMeds’ Dedicated Research Site teams strive to reduce study times, streamline processes, reduce costs and improve data quality to accelerate patient access to new therapies.

With more than 9,000 patients recruited in over 250 studies and 120 indications in 14 therapeutic areas, emovis has been a reliable and versatile service provider for phase lb-IV clinical studies since 2001.

In 2012, emovis introduced the Homecare Visits (HCV) service, which has become one of the cornerstones of its current DCT framework and offering.

