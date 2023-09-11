Futuristic Telemedicine System Saves 13-Year-Old Girl’s Life: A Remarkable Medical Breakthrough

13-year-old Girl Saved by Futuristic Telemedicine System

In a remarkable incident, a 13-year-old girl from Turin was saved by cardiologists at the Regina Margherita hospital with the help of a futuristic telemedicine system. The medical team, led by Dr. Fulvio Gabbarini, had been remotely monitoring the girl over the summer. This advanced system allowed them to intervene promptly when the girl suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the Turin edition of today’s Corriere della Sera, the incident took place on August 15th. The young girl had been under the care of doctors at Regina Margherita, as she had been experiencing periodic illnesses and loss of consciousness. Suspecting a cardiac issue, Dr. Gabbarini had implanted a small device called “Loop recorder” a few months ago.

The Loop recorder, capable of monitoring and recording every beat of the girl’s heart in real-time, transmitted the data to the team of cardiologists. This invaluable information helped the doctors make a definitive diagnosis and intervene promptly through an encrypted central server.

The effectiveness of this telemedicine system was truly demonstrated when the girl fell ill and fainted at home on August 15th. Her parents wasted no time and rushed her to the children’s hospital. To their surprise, even before they arrived, the Loop recorder had already recorded 20 seconds of cardiac arrest and immediately sent an alarm text message to the doctors.

When Dr. Gabbarini received the message on his mobile phone, he was on vacation outside the region. However, he immediately left and reached Turin in no time. He stabilized the girl’s condition and subsequently implanted a pacemaker to prevent similar episodes in the future.

After a few days of observation and care, the little girl was discharged from the hospital. Now, she enjoys good health and is ready to return to school like any other child her age.

The successful outcome of this case highlights the potential of advanced telemedicine systems in saving lives. The ability to remotely monitor patients in real-time and provide timely interventions can make a significant difference in critical situations.

Dr. Fulvio Gabbarini, the head of Pediatric Arrhythmology at Regina Margherita hospital, has been lauded for his expertise and quick response. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of technological advancements in the field of medicine, offering hope and better outcomes for patients in need.

(Photo: Doctor Fulvio Gabbarini, head of Pediatric Arrhythmology at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin – 10 September 2023)

