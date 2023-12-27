G+ Health Summit 2024 – Hospital reform and digital transformation

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10:30 a.m

The G+ Health Summit, which will take place on February 28, 2024 in Weimar, is the first major summit in 2024. Even if the Ministry of Health is still fine-tuning the clinic reform and the dates are pushed further into the future, the G+ Health Summit allows for a multi-faceted event Snapshot on the path to the announced (r)evolution and brings together leading minds from politics, science, medicine and nursing as well as decision-makers from self-administration and payers to discuss the most burning questions in the health sector.

With the keynote speeches by Prof. Christian Karagiannidis, member of the expert commission in the Federal Ministry of Health, and the award-winning Prof. Sylvia Thun, recipient of the Federal Cross of Merit for her outstanding contributions to digitalization in medicine, the summit sets standards for discussions in the health sector right from the start.

The day’s moderator is Prof. Volker Nürnberg, whose expertise in health policy and his commitment to improving the health system are unsurpassed. The Thuringian Minister for Labor, Social Affairs, Health, Women and Family, Heike Werner, took over the patronage of the G+ Health Summit Center.

Topics and highlights

Effects of the hospital reform: Prof. Dr. Boris Augurzky, head of the “Health” competence area at the RWI Leibniz Institute, will give a comprehensive overview of the effects of the hospital reform.

Intersectoral, patient-centered care structures: Prof. Dr. med. Heinrich V. Groesdonk, Medical Director of the Helios Klinikum Erfurt, will present the concept of a care cluster in Thuringia.

Psychological aspects of digitalization: Prof. Dr. Thomas Druyen, CEO and President of opta data Zukunfts-Stiftung gGmbH, sheds light on the psychological aspects of digitalization in healthcare.

Digital transformation in healthcare: Nurgül Abdullahi, CSO of PlanFox, will talk about the successful process digitalization as part of the introduction of a patient portal.

Sustainable Health Care: Prof. Dr. Dr. Alexander Brink, Professor of Business and Business Ethics at the University of Bayreuth, will discuss the importance of values ​​for a sustainable future in healthcare.

Work culture in the healthcare system: Timm Radermacher, board member of Hashtag Gesundheit eV, will shed light on the effects of the work culture in the healthcare system on the shortage of skilled workers.

These are just a few of the numerous speakers and topics at the G+ Health Summit.

The Weimar location – central and easily accessible

Weimar, known for its cultural importance and central location in Germany, offers ideal conditions for this important summit. With excellent transport links, Weimar is easily accessible from cities such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Dresden and Munich.

Early bird discount for participants

There is an early bird discount until December 31, 2023, which offers special conditions for nurses and chief physicians to enable participation from all sectors of the healthcare system.

For further information please visit www.gesundheitsgipfel-mitte.de.

