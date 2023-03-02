10
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – DEHLI, MARCH 02 – China has joined Russia in refusing to sign the declaration of foreign ministers, meeting at the G20 in India, which asks Moscow to cease hostilities in Ukraine.
The two countries were the only G20 members not to approve the declaration calling for the “complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russia from the territory of Ukraine”.
