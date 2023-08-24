G20 Health meeting organized by India

The work of the Health Ministerial Meeting of the G20 chaired by India which was attended by a delegation from the Ministry of Health.

The discussion mainly concerned some of the issues at the heart of the global health agenda:

the prevention, preparedness and response to future health emergencies by prioritizing the integrated One Health approach and antimicrobial resistance in order to strengthen global surveillance and early warning systems the strengthening of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on equity in access and the availability of safe, effective and accessible medicines, vaccines and medical devices innovation for the development of digitalisation in healthcare in order to improve universal healthcare coverage and the delivery of healthcare services.

