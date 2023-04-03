Home Health G7 Health Ministers Meeting in Japan
Health

G7 Health Ministers Meeting in Japan

The main focal points of the talks were: Better cooperation between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the fight against antibiotic resistance and the strengthening of the health system in developing and emerging countries by the G7 .

At the G7 summit of heads of state and government from May 26 to 27, 2016 in Ise-Shima/Japan, the leading industrialized countries emphasized how important health is for international security and emphasized the importance of international cooperation on health issues.

Good health care also includes dealing with an aging society in the right way. This challenge affects not only the G7 countries, but also many emerging and developing countries. The G7 countries want to work together to improve care for the aging population. Germany is considered a role model here with its comprehensive care reform and the new definition of the need for care, which, for the first time, gives people with dementia equal access to care services.

