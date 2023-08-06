G7 meeting, BRICS and China”

ROMA

Two days to understand if, and how, a negotiation can be glimpsed on the horizon of war in Ukraine. A meeting on Ukraine with representatives of emerging powers and Western countries began yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; a new attempt by Riyadh to strengthen its international influence, even if expectations remain limited. The G7 members, the BRICS countries, Ukraine and China – the official list of participants has not been disclosed but Russia has not been invited – are all at the same table. The talks are attended by political advisers and diplomats of the invited governments.

There are no press conferences and it is unlikely that a joint statement will be drafted. But it’s still a start. However, Kiev is satisfied. “It is important that China is at the table. Having negotiator Li Hui is a super step forward,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. According to EU sources, an agreement emerged yesterday “on the fact that respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the primacy of the UN Charter”. Optimal. The problem is that Jeddah lacks Russia.

A.Farr.

