G7, Meloni sees Scholz and Sunak. To the British premier: “Collaborate with Africa and the global South”

World The premier reiterated the importance of changing the paradigm in relations with the southern hemisphere, starting with Africa

5′ of reading

It came to Hiroshima first. And she has been preparing for her big 7 debut with a bilateral with the host, Fumio Kishida, from which he will receive the leadership baton of the G7. On the sidelines of the proceedings, the Prime Minister then met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

The two heads of government discussed the main issues on the international agenda, starting with full alignment, including within NATO and the G7, and a common commitment to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Meloni and Sunak then emphasized the growing interdependence between geographical macro-areas and the importance of cohesion between the G7, allies and democracies, to protect the rules-based international order, indispensable for economic security, also for the countries of the global South. In agreement with Sunak – who expressed appreciation and shared the line – the premier also placed the emphasis on the importance of implementing a policy of constructive collaboration with the countries of the global South, with particular reference to Africa, with a partnership and non-predatory approach. This is also to be able to face the common challenges of the future in a cohesive way, from climate change to radicalism.

«Glad to have seen the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak again on the sidelines of the G7 work – Meloni wrote on Twitter -. We have talked together on the main international issues with which we collaborate in close synergy. We continue on this path, also strengthened by the intensity of our relationships, to face future challenges together”.

Meloni sees Scholz, the chancellor soon in Italy

On the sidelines of the proceedings, Meloni also met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. At the center of the talks, also in view of the forthcoming visit to Italy of the head of the German government, the growth of synergies between the industrial systems of Italy and Germany, the largest in Europe.

Meloni: regain control of strategic value chains

«There has been a superficial reading of the risks of globalisation, autocracies have strengthened, democracies have weakened. We need to regain control of value chains.” So the Prime Minister, during her speech during the first session of the G7, dedicated to the global economy.

«Stick on principles of transparency and fair competition»

«We need better and more effective collaboration with the Global South – continued Meloni – We therefore need to work together to shape a free and open international economic order, focus on expanding trade relations while remaining firm on the principles of openness, transparency , fair competition (because no market can be free if it is not also fair) and the rule of law».

G7: leaders, “united in sanctions on Russia, clampdown on diamonds”

“We stand united in imposing coordinated sanctions and other economic actions to continue to undermine Russia’s ability to wage its illegal aggression” on Ukraine. Thus the leaders of the G7 in the joint declaration underway in Hiroshima, a declaration resulting from the second working session on the war in Ukraine, while the news of thearrival of President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima. In the final statements, there is also room for a tightening on diamond exports. “In order to reduce the revenue that Russia deriving from the export of diamonds – the document reads – we will continue to work closely to limit the trade and use of diamonds extracted, processed or produced in Russia”, with ” the objective of ensuring the effectiveness in the implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracking technologies » of the stones.

«New sanctions to weaken Russian war machine»

The G7 agreed on new sanctions to “sacken Russia’s war machine”. This can be read in a statement by the leaders of the Big Seven, meeting in Hiroshima, and dedicated to Ukraine. In order to reduce Russia’s revenues, diamond exports have come under fire: to this end, “we will continue to work closely to limit the trade and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia, committing ourselves with key partner in order to ensure the effective implementation of coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracking technologies.

Meloni’s bilateral agreement with the Japanese premier

As far as Japan is concerned, Meloni aims to have an increasingly close relationship with the country of the rising sun, while preparing for the possibility of abandoning the new Silk Road by the end of the year. “There is careful reflection but there is not yet a decision”, explained Foreign Undersecretary Giorgio Silli on behalf of the government in Parliament at the same time, recalling that “there can be no doubts about the strategic and value belonging of the ‘Italy to the West’.

From the new Tempest fighter to semiconductors: shared dossiers

Meloni and Kishida know each other and have already met at international summits, and most recently in Rome, in January, when bilateral relations made the “quality leap” of strategic partnership. Now the push continues, from the new Tempest fighter (which Italy is developing together with Japan and Great Britain) to semiconductors, on which Italy, the premier guaranteed, is ready to collaborate. Fresh from the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, this trip will keep the premier away from Italy until Monday 22 May: on her return she will stop for a few hours in Astana, with a meeting also scheduled with the president of Kazakhstan.

At the table with Macron and Biden

The one with Kishida is the first bilateral but other face-to-face meetings cannot be ruled out in the next few days. At the table – where the premier is the fifth female leader to sit – Meloni will find himself with Emmanuel Macron, who attempted the thaw move in Reykjavik while his ministers continue to beat the Italian government for the management of migrants. But also with Joe Biden, with whom you had a first bilateral meeting in Bali.

China stone guest

At a summit looking out to the Pacific, where China is the stone guest, Meloni will underline, among other things, the importance of the Mediterranean as a “middle sea” between the two oceans which will be at the center of the 2024 Italian-led summit. And he will reiterate the importance of changing the paradigm in relations with the southern hemisphere, starting with Africa, with the aim, as Italian sources explain, of “growing together, not at the expense” of developing countries.

At the heart of the G7 is support for Ukraine

A theme on which the Hiroshima summit will also focus, together with support for Ukraine (also through new sanctions against Russia). Relations with Beijing, underline Italian sources, will indeed be at the center of the summit but precisely because of the balance in the Indo-Pacific. It does not go unnoticed that the Italian decision on the Belt and Road Initiative is of great interest to the allies, given that Italy is the only one of the big names to have signed (not without tensions at the time, in 2019) the Memorandum with China . The question is important but there is no daily pressure from the allies, the same sources assure. Also because there is no immediate urgency (there is time until December 22 to get out of it or not, Silli always reminded) and it is a dossier on which any decisions will be taken by seeking a balance also with Beijing. Every choice, assured the undersecretary of the Farnesina, will be made “keeping in mind the broadest reflection on the ongoing relations with China with NATO, G7 and EU partners”.

View on breakinglatest.news