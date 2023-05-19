G7, Meloni “surprised” by Trudeau’s statement on Italy and LGBT rights

Photogallery – The bilateral dispute between Meloni and Trudeau



The phrase of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on LGBT rights, addressed to Giorgia Meloni, was “surprising” according to Italian sources. The question and answer between the two leaders on the subject was on the sidelines of G7 di Hiroshimawhere Trudeau expressed his concerns in this regard and Meloni, the same sources say, replied that nothing has changed and that there is nothing to worry about. An episode that began and ended there, in the initial phase of bilateralwhich went well, says the Italian note, according to which we quickly moved on to something else.