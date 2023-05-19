Home » G7, Meloni “surprised” by Trudeau’s statement on Italy and LGBT rights
G7, Meloni “surprised” by Trudeau’s statement on Italy and LGBT rights

The phrase of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on LGBT rights, addressed to Giorgia Meloni, was “surprising” according to Italian sources. The question and answer between the two leaders on the subject was on the sidelines of G7 di Hiroshimawhere Trudeau expressed his concerns in this regard and Meloni, the same sources say, replied that nothing has changed and that there is nothing to worry about. An episode that began and ended there, in the initial phase of bilateralwhich went well, says the Italian note, according to which we quickly moved on to something else.

Trudeau’s “surprise” to Meloni During the meeting in Hiroshima, Trudeau explicitly accused the Meloni government of not respecting LGBT rights. “We are concerned about some of the positions your government is taking on the matter, but I look forward to talking to you about them.” The Canadian premier’s reference is to European warnings on Italian legislation on the matter, especially on same-sex parental couples. An unexpected statement for Meloni, who, before replying behind closed doors, gave a perplexed and annoyed look at the camera.

