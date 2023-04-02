Two bodies have been identified in the area of ​​the Chateau des Dames, mountain of the Valtournenche where the search for the two Turin ski mountaineers who have been missing since Saturday was concentrated. The bodies, buried by about three meters of snow, are in the valley where an avalanche was discovered during the night. These are Gabriele Del Carlo and Velio Coviello. On the spot the soldiers of the Alpine Rescue of the Cervinia financial police and the technicians of the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue. The bodies were taken to Cervinia.

The searches The research of the two Turin ski mountaineers they left in the morning. Engage in a hike on Saturday morning in Valle d’Aosta they had not returned from the Chateau des Damespeak in Valtournenche (Aosta), right where an avalanche broke off at about 2400 meters.

The rescuers had already searched the whole area on foot on Saturday without finding any useful signs not even with the transceiver, a device for searching for buried people, but they had then had to interrupt the search due to the darkness and the danger of avalanches.

The rescuers had already searched the whole area on foot on Saturday without finding any useful signs not even with the transceiver, a device for searching for buried people, but they had then had to interrupt the search due to the darkness and the danger of avalanches.

Cars and mobile phones that ring empty To raise the alarm friends who have not seen them return. Rescuers have reported that the phones cell phones ring empty e no one answers. But they were unable to provide any other indication. At 21 they provided the rescuers with a photo sent during the day by the ski mountaineerswhich made it possible to identify the area of ​​Chateau des Dames, in Valtournenche where the cars of the two hikers were found.

Five ski mountaineers dead in three days A tragic end of the season. In the last three days, five Italian ski mountaineers have died because they were overwhelmed by avalanches. The first tragedy took place on Friday in the mountains of Norway, on Mount Kavringtinden near the arctic city of Tromsoe. Matteo Cazzola, 35, an engineer from Vicenza, lost his life. One of his companions is hospitalized in serious condition but is stable. This morning a third tragedy in Alto Adige, in Vallunga on the Venoste Alps. An avalanche that detached at about 2,700 meters at the summit of the Tiergartenspitz, a peak of 3,068 meters above the town of Melago, killed two ski mountaineers. From the first information the mass of snow – in that area today the avalanche danger is “considerable” of grade 3 – detached and swept away the group of seven ski mountaineers who would all be from South Tyrol.

