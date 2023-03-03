Home Health Gabriella Fabbrocini died: a life between medicine, politics and society
Gabriella Fabbrocini died: a life between medicine, politics and society

Gabriella Fabbrocini died: a life between medicine, politics and society

Farewell to Gabriella Fabbrocini. The professor of dermatology and director of the school of specialization of the Federico II University of Naples it died on the morning of 3 March. Very well known, dynamic, present with the same indomitable spirit at conferences, parties, exhibitions, scientific happenings, Fabbrocini, 58 years old, leaves her husband Fabrizio Pallotta, their sons Raffaele and Dedo and their father Alfredo. She had lived the last few months without yielding anything to the disease that had suddenly struck her and remains of her a very strong imprint in the scientific, political and social spheres.

The last few months

The news of his disappearance had actually been in the air for a few hours. But the family put a stop to the rumors that were chasing each other frantically. You also asked for discretion in accordance with the choice that Gabriella had wanted to make by managing her illness: to fight without letting anything transpire. Continue to live with the same intensity as always. Being a doctor, teaching, traveling the world, organizing events and parties. Memorable the one for her birthday in December. His life to the fullest, impossible to contain in a single vein. An existence in which there was room for politics, for the Superior Health Council, for volunteering. And for a fun and amused approach to life, with a boundless commitment and passion. Gabry Chef is one of the paradigms of his way of being: dancing, cooking, entertainment, charity and friends. Many and all pampered in a special way. That today they mourn a unique and irreplaceable woman. The funeral tomorrow, March 4 at 11, in the church of San Ferdinando, in piazza Trieste e Trento.

Manfredi: «Friend and great researcher»

“It is a great loss for me personally, for my family and for the city because she was a woman of great value who will leave a void that cannot be filled,” he said. the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi We’ve known each other since college. She was a dear friend, a great researcher, a woman of institutions and civil commitment ».

«Also known abroad for her work»

“The disappearance of Professor Gabriella Fabbrocini is a serious mourning for the School of Medicine and Surgery of the Federico II University – he said Maria Triassipresident of the university school – which today has lost a great point of reference, a woman and a valuable professional who has always lived life and profession with generosity, courage, humanity and dignity up to the last moment of life. A professional known and appreciated in Italy and abroad. Fabbrocini contributed with her work and her tireless activity to bring Federico II’s Dermatology and the School of Specialization to levels of excellence ».

The Order of Doctors

Condolence was also expressed by the Order of Doctors and its president, Bruno Zuccarelli. «A person full of life, who never gave up on anything – reads a note from Zuccarelli – faced this last battle head-on, always remaining at the side of his patients and never missing a smile from he. She was an example to all of us and to the generations of students who were lucky enough to receive her teachings. She leaves a void that cannot be filled. You are, and you will remain, a point of reference for Italian and international Dermatology”.

