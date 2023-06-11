Gaffe at the Scandicci Judiciary School with the professor who shares the screen: “There are beautiful girls…”

Sexist gaffe of a teacher during a lesson at High School of the Magistrates of Scandicci, in the province of Florence. The speaker, connected remotely, inadvertently showed the students the contents of a private email.



Sexist phrases in the course for magistrates

On the dock Daniel Domenicuccilegal secretary at the Luxembourg Court of Justice.



“They are very rude, but at least they are there a couple of beautiful fi… And to think that the future magistrates will be them”.





This is the message written by the professor in response to an acquaintance who asked him via email how the course was going.



After reading, a young woman from the Mot group, the ordinary magistrates in traineeship, asked to speak: “Perhaps you hadn’t noticed, but before you had the shared screen”, she began.

“So we read the high-end emails that you exchanged. I don’t know what magistrates we will be today, however, as current magistrates, you have not made a good impression”, concluded the young woman.



The teacher’s apology

“I am desolate and I also consider myself perfect idiot“, Domenicucci replied very embarrassed and dismayed.

“If you leave, don’t make me reply, which is not nice,” he added, noting that some students were leaving the classroom in protest.

Domenicucci continued with the apology and asked the audience to do not let “form prevail over substance”.



The speaker described himself as “dismayed” and “humiliated” and assured that this type of “macho” irony is not really his.

However, Domenicucci criticized the audience, accusing them of having been excessively distracted during the lesson.

The school for magistrates cuts ties with the speaker

The young magistrates immediately received a letter from the school’s steering committee in which the messages that appeared on video are defined as “profoundly inappropriate and offensive”.



The top management of the school expressed “bewilderment and regret for what happened”.

The Committee, which declines all responsibility for the facts, “strongly deplores what happened and intends to stigmatize the behavior of the two legal representatives of the Court of Justice, who are not magistrates, who they will no longer be called upon to collaborate in training activities of the Higher School of the Judiciary”.







