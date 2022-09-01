Home Health Galaxy S23 Ultra or switch to a full flat screen – ePrice.HK
Health

Galaxy S23 Ultra or switch to a full flat screen – ePrice.HK

by admin
Galaxy S23 Ultra or switch to a full flat screen – ePrice.HK

Although Samsung spends a lot of efforts to promote the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, they have not given up on the Galaxy S series flagships. If there is no accident, the Galaxy S23 series will be released early next year. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be in the body design. There will be new breakthroughs.

Switch to a full flat screen

According to Ice Universe, which has a high degree of revelation, the middle frame of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will become wider. If the thickness of the fuselage does not change much, it means that the curvature of the sides of the screen used by the new phone will be greatly reduced. Some foreign media estimate that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the opportunity to use a full-flat screen, or a slight curvature on the edge.

Respond to user requests

When the Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched at the beginning of this year, many consumers thought that the specifications and configuration were perfect, but some users liked the full-flat screen, because it is more convenient to use the S Pen to write or draw. The flagship to be launched next year to make modifications.

Source: cnbeta

See also  Why do we get sick less in summer?

You may also like

The photograph of young people voting: values ​​return,...

21,817 new cases and 90 deaths – breaking...

Project 007 and Project Dragon unlikely to release...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 31 August: update on...

this is what happens to our body, amazing

Project 007 and Project Dragon unlikely to release...

Circular, reduction of quarantine from 7 to 5...

The serial number of the iPhone backup transfer...

the causes and possible remedies to be adopted

Chocolate, gluttons from all over the world come...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy