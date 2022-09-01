Although Samsung spends a lot of efforts to promote the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, they have not given up on the Galaxy S series flagships. If there is no accident, the Galaxy S23 series will be released early next year. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be in the body design. There will be new breakthroughs.

Switch to a full flat screen

According to Ice Universe, which has a high degree of revelation, the middle frame of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will become wider. If the thickness of the fuselage does not change much, it means that the curvature of the sides of the screen used by the new phone will be greatly reduced. Some foreign media estimate that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the opportunity to use a full-flat screen, or a slight curvature on the edge.

Respond to user requests

When the Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched at the beginning of this year, many consumers thought that the specifications and configuration were perfect, but some users liked the full-flat screen, because it is more convenient to use the S Pen to write or draw. The flagship to be launched next year to make modifications.

Source: cnbeta