For Samsung smartwatch it means health, and the fifth generation of Galaxy Watch represents a clear evolution in the help given by technology in the relationship between a person and his body.

Two dial sizes available, 40 mm and 44 mm, always round dial to maintain compatibility with apps already developed.

Samsung has changed the sensor on the back: BioActive, this is the name of the sensor introduced last year on Watch 4, manages with a single processor to manage three different health sensors, heart rate (optical), electrical heart signal and bioelectrical impedance analysis. Thanks to the larger surface and better adhesion to the wrist, the new version is even more precise in detecting heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels, and is now able to work together with the other sensors present among the such as that of temperature detection.

A product designed not only for sportsmen but also for those who want to keep the state of the body under control: Samsung has improved the interface making it productive and now, after having done the complete body analysis, the Watch can also suggest and propose workouts customized to improve. Tips that also arrive for those who train, with Galaxy Watch5 offering recovery data and personalized advice on the amount of water to be taken based on the liquids lost by sweating.

News also for sleep: Galaxy Watch5 automatically activates the default settings of lights, air conditioners and televisions connected via Smarthings in order to create the most conciliatory environment for a night’s rest. Also present is the fall detection function: it sends a message to the emergency contact in case the user falls out of bed at night and does not react.

They also improve endurance and autonomy: Galaxy Watch 5 has 13% increased battery compared to the previous model and has a sapphire front glass that is virtually impossible to scratch.

The real novelty, however, is Galaxy Watch5 Pro: it is made of reinforced sapphire glass and has a titanium case with a protruding touch bezel to protect the display. The dial is wider, 45 mm, and we are faced with a device designed specifically for the outdoors.

Samsung, thanks to the wider body, has managed to insert an even larger battery, 60% more than Watch 4. To make the Watch designed for hikers “pro”, however, is the software: the user can in fact load GPX cartography tracks and the system also has a Track Back mode that brings the user back to the starting point backwards on the route taken.

Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available for pre-order in Italy starting from 10 August, and will be available in stores starting from 26 August. The large 44mm model is available in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver and the small 40mm model is available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver with a Bora Purple strap.Galaxy Watch5 is available starting at € 299 for the Bluetooth and 349 € for LTE models.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro will instead be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colors with a 45 mm display, starting from € 499 for the Bluetooth version and € 549 for the LTE models.

As for the Flip, the Bespoke Edition also exists for Watch 5: those who buy the watch on samsung.com can create their own watch by choosing the model, size, color of the case and the strap, reaching up to 1032 exclusive combinations.

In Italy, users who purchase Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro in pre-order from 10 to 25 August will have the opportunity to receive the Galaxy Buds Live earphones for free.

Data sheet