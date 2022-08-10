The trend is clear: the foldable smartphone market is growing, even if the numbers are uncertain. According to analysts, the forecasts for 2025 are for 16 million, maybe 30, maybe more. Samsung is first in the industry (as well as first globally). “Thanks to our stubborn determination and industry-leading position, enthusiasm for foldable devices is growing steadily,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Division of the Korean company at the launch event for the new models. for 2022. “We have managed to transform this category from a niche project to a lineup of mainstream devices, used by millions of people around the world,” he added. It happened last year, with Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, which marked the moment of maturity for foldables: they were the first with features and performance comparable to standard smartphones of more or less similar price. So Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 presented at the Unpacked 2022 event are not too different from the 2021 models, but they have improved in almost everything that could be improved, and consolidate Samsung’s position in this market segment.





Galaxy Z Flip4

Take for example the more popular of the two models, the clamshell folding. The Galaxy Z Flip4 hasn’t changed at all at first glance, but it actually features a number of updated details that make a difference. Like the edges of the internal screen, they are now smaller. Or the reinforced hinge, slightly more compact and thinner.

The technical specifications also improve: the processor is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen. 1, Qualcomm’s top of the range; it is more powerful and has the advantage of consuming and heating less. There are always two external cameras, wide-angle and ultra-wide, both 12MP. The picture is completed by 8GB of RAM and three memory configurations with 128, 256 or 512GB of storage space.

One of the sore points of the Z Flip3 was the battery: on the new model it is 12% more powerful and goes from 3300 mAh to 3700 mAh. There’s also 25W fast charging, up from 15W on last year’s model. The greater volume will certainly affect the autonomy of the device, but we postpone the judgment to a more in-depth test in the coming weeks.

Important news also for the software: widely used apps such as Instagram and Facebook now have an interface optimized for Flex Mode (to understand: the screen folded and not completely open). There are also specific functions for this mode, which allow for example to place the smartphone on a surface, with the screen folded, to optimize the framing of the face while recording a story.

The external display remains unchanged in terms of position and size, but thanks to the new firmware it can do more: from calls to selfies, through the management of the calendar, widgets and much more; The Galaxy Z Flip4’s software has been optimized so that you can do almost anything without having to open the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip4, like the predecessors of this series, has a vocation as a “lifestyle” smartphone. It is an elegant and refined accessory for those who do not want to carry the usual smartphone. To further confirm this identity, the Korean company has introduced a Bespoke version of the device: on the Samsung.com website you can create your own color combination, choosing the finish of the external frame and the color of the body. There are 75 possible combinations.





Galaxy Z Fold4

With the fourth generation of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has further perfected its quintessential folding smartphone. As in the case of the Z Flip4, the innovations are evolutionary, but they contribute to significantly improve the all-round user experience of the device.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is lighter than the previous model: 263 grams versus 271. The external screen, a 6.2 “AMOLED, now really extends from edge to edge, thanks to thinner bezels, and is protected by one Gorilla Glass Victus layer.

The internal flexible display is also slightly larger, about 3mm on each side, and now has an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, for lower battery consumption and a smoother user experience. ?? Also in this case the processor is Qualcomm’s top of the range, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB in the basic version, with the possibility of expanding the memory up to 1 TB.

A leap forward also for the cameras, which are exactly those of the Galaxy S22, the top of the range presented by Samsung at the beginning of this year. The 50 MP main lens is accompanied by a 12 MP wide angle and a 10 MP zoom. There are two selfie cameras, the external 10 MP one and a second internal 4 MP one that remains hidden under the display, as already on the previous model.

If the Galaxy Flip is the “lifestyle” folding model, with the Fold Samsung is instead aimed at professionals looking for productivity wherever they are. And even in this case the real difference is made by the software: the entire Microsoft Office suite has been optimized to be used with the folding screen, while multitasking has been improved thanks to a new taskbar, which on the larger screen has a layout similar to that of a PC. It is used to access recently opened or most used apps faster.

Finally, the partnership with Google also contributes to the software experience, which has optimized Chrome and Gmail to better support the folding screen and above all to allow the drag and drop of files from one app to another.

Compatibility with the S-Pen remains, the Samsung stylus, which can be carried around with the appropriate case. It’s a reminder of the glories of the Galaxy Note series, which has now been replaced by the S Ultra line.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is also designed and tested to ensure the longest possible longevity of the screen and opening mechanism. The hinge is reinforced with Armor-grade aluminum, a feature that debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold3. Like the Galaxy Z Flip4, this model is also finally IPX8 certified, and is therefore resistant to immersion in water up to one meter. The X (which usually exists on traditional smartphones) means that the devices have not been certified for resistance to dust, because the hinge mechanism cannot be technically defined as “dust-proof”.





Galaxy Watch 5 e Watch 5 Pro

At the Unpacked event, Samsung also presented a new range of Smartwatches. There are three devices: two Galaxy Watch 5 40 or 44 mm and a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, available only in the 45 mm version.

The two Watch 5 inherit the shape and size of the Galaxy Watch 4. The design remains neutral but the sporting vocation of the two devices is clear. The most important technical innovation is the battery, now a little larger, which guarantees better autonomy.

The heart of the device, on these models as on the Pro, is the Bioactive chip, the same as the Galaxy Watch 4.? Thanks to the data it can collect from the sensors and a new processing algorithm, it can now return – among other things – a reading of the body composition, to always have under control the level of lean mass and fat mass.

As already on the Galaxy Watch 4, heart rate, electrocardiac tracing and blood pressure can also be measured.

Samsung engineers know well that well-being does not only come from physical activity or biometric detection, but also from the quality of night’s rest. It is no coincidence that the new Watch 5 include new software that allows you to understand how and how much you sleep, helping the user to understand what to do to improve the quality of sleep with a new interactive interface.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the heir to the Classic. It has a more robust design, similar to a chronograph, and is designed for sports enthusiasts who want to better quantify all aspects of training, even at a competitive level. It is available in only one size, 45 millimeters and in two colors. The GPS on this model enables features such as turn by turn navigation when running or cycling, as well as the ability to download or share tracks and routes. The “take me back” function is interesting, which signals the route and allows you to follow it backwards so as not to get lost: it is very useful for trekking and mountain running enthusiasts.

Finally, the display glass is reinforced and there is a new quick closure system of the strap that improves comfort on the wrist. Another relevant novelty is the 60% larger battery compared to previous models (now it is 550 mAh), which guarantees greater autonomy even with the GPS on.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Finally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, new top-of-the-range headphones from Samsung, also arrive to expand the family of wearables. ? They are 15% smaller than the previous model and have been engineered with an ergonomic design that fits all ear cups. ? The most interesting news is the presence of a new 24-bit audio system that allows you to listen to high quality music on compatible services such as Tidal or Amazon Music.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer the most to those who use other Samsung devices, because they integrate seamlessly into the ecosystem with features such as automatic connection to the active device and 360-degree spatial audio.

Prices and availability

Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at 1149 euros in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. It goes up to 1199 euros for the model with 256GB of storage space, while the 512GB top of the range costs 1329 euros. It is available in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue colors.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in three configurations. It starts from 12 + 256 GB, with a price of 1879 euros and then rises to 1999 euros for the 12 + 512 GB model, up to 2249 euros for the configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of memory space, available for purchase only on Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Watch 5 start at € 299 or € 349 for the 40mm model with Bluetooth or LTE connection. The Watch 5 Pro instead costs 499 euros or 549 euros if equipped with a cellular connection. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro finally cost 229 euros. All new products can already be pre-ordered immediately and will be available in stores starting from 26 August.