Galea Clínica Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Facilities with Event Attended by Medical Experts and Local Community

Galea Clínica, located in the center of Irun, celebrated the grand opening of its new facilities last Friday. The event saw a gathering of friends, family, and representatives from the sports field. Situated in the Santiago neighborhood, the clinic is conveniently placed next to the Bidasoa river at Aixin Zolua ibilbidea Nº 3 Bajo. Its street-level, pedestrian-friendly location offers easy access to four spacious consultation rooms.

Aitor Aldaya Ugarte, a specialized physiotherapist in sports and traumatology, highlighted the clinic’s unique approach. He stated, “We have adopted a work methodology in which doctors and physiotherapists collaborate to provide the most effective and comprehensive solutions for our patients’ pathologies.” Working alongside him is Marina Legasa Susperregi, who specializes in pelvic floor issues, as well as two doctors, José Mari Aldaya and Juncal Ugarte. Both doctors bring their expertise in trauma medicine, osteopathy, and family medicine from their previous work at another clinic.

The clinic’s key strategy is specialization, with each team member focusing on a specific type of pathology. They treat a wide range of conditions, including spine, joint, muscle, pelvic floor, sports, and gastric pathologies. Although many people associate physiotherapy with athletes, the majority of Galea Clínica’s patients are not athletes but rather individuals from different professions like bakers, carpenters, and office workers. A diverse range of treatments are offered to cater to each individual’s needs.

One of the most common reasons patients seek help is for back problems, which makes up 80% of cases. These issues can be related to joints, nerves, or muscles. The rise of remote work has contributed to postural problems, and Galea Clínica provides guidelines to address these root causes.

The inauguration event was attended by numerous friends and supporters from Irun and beyond. Notable attendees included Julen Trecu, Gonzalo Arpiani, Jon Irastorza, and many others. The BAT athletics team coach, Mattin De Sande, also paid a visit. Additionally, friends from the Canary Islands, such as Irina Fuentes and Juan Granados, surprised the clinic, while university colleagues from Bilbao, including Urko Acha and Imanol Fernandez, joined the celebrations. The clinic’s family members, including Miriam Ugarte, Ainhoa Ugarte, and Josetxo Ugarte, also marked their presence. Friends from Hondarribia, such as Emma Oyanguren and Eider Gil, made sure to attend too.

Galea Clínica’s inauguration event was a resounding success, showcasing its comprehensive approach to healthcare and commitment to specialized treatments. With its new facilities and expanded services, the clinic aims to provide top-quality care to a diverse range of patients in Irun and beyond.

