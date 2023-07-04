Gallbladder cancer: common signs and symptoms

Learn about the most common signs and symptoms of gallbladder cancer. Read on to learn about precautions, early diagnosis, and treatment options.

Il gallbladder cancer it is a form of cancer that affects this small organ located under the liver. Although it is relatively rare, it is essential to be aware of the most common signs and symptoms for early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

Gallbladder cancer: symptoms

What is Gallbladder Cancer?

Gallbladder cancer develops when cells in the wall of the gallbladder begin to grow abnormally and out of control. This type of cancer can be aggressive and spread to other organs if not treated early.

Common Signs and Symptoms

Abdominal pain: Pain located in the upper right side of the abdomen is one of the most common early signs of gallbladder cancer.

Unintentional Weight Loss: If you notice one weight loss significant with no apparent cause, could be a warning sign.

Yellowness of the skin and eyes: Called jaundiceThis symptom occurs when the liver is compromised due to gallbladder cancer.

Fever and Chills: Gallbladder infection can cause fever and chills.

Nausea and vomit: Feeling generally unwell, nausea and vomiting can occur in advanced cases.

Risk factors

Although the exact causes of gallbladder cancer are unknown, certain risk factors can increase your likelihood of developing it:

Gallstones: The presence of gallstones increases the risk of gallbladder cancer.

Old age: The risk increases with age, with a higher incidence over age 65.

Sex: Women are more susceptible than men.

Obesity: Excess body weight is associated with increased risk.

Inheritance: A family history of gallbladder cancer can increase your chances of developing it.

Prevention and Early Diagnosis

Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed preventative measures for gallbladder cancer. However, you can reduce your risk by adopting a healthy lifestyle:

Balanced diet: Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber, reducing foods high in fat and sugar.

Physical activity: Maintain an active lifestyle by exercising regularly.

Weight control: Maintain a healthy, stable weight through proper diet and lifestyle.

Restricting alcohol and smoking: Reduce your alcohol consumption and quit smoking.

As far as early diagnosis is concerned, it is essential to have regular medical checkups and to report any abnormal symptoms to the treating doctor.

Treatment of Gallbladder Cancer

Treatment of gallbladder cancer depends on the stage of the disease and the patient’s condition. Treatment options include:

Surgery: Surgical removal of the tumor and, in some cases, of the gallbladder itself.

Chemotherapy: Using drugs to destroy cancer cells.

Radiotherapy: The use of radiation to damage cancer cells and reduce cancer growth.

In conclusion, gallbladder cancer is a serious condition that requires attention and early detection. Knowing the most common signs and symptoms can help you identify them in time and take preventive measures. Always consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about your health. Prevention, when possible, is your best ally in the fight against gallbladder cancer.

