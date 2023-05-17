Home » Gallith: Natural remedies in the tradition of St. Hildegard
Gallith: Natural remedies in the tradition of St. Hildegard

Gallith: Natural remedies in the tradition of St. Hildegard

Protection against “evil spirits” and much more – the ground ivy as a natural remedy

The use of ground ivy as a natural remedy, also known as Gundermann or Glechoma hederacea, has a centuries-old tradition. The ancient Celts used them as protection against evil spirits and evil spells, and early seafarers knew them as a cure for scurvy. Hildegard von Bingen often used the herb to heal wounds and already knew that it had an expectorant and anti-inflammatory effect on lung, throat and ear diseases. In addition, the tannins of the plant are said to be helpful for the proper functioning of the stomach, pancreas and bile and can also strengthen the function of the liver. Anyone looking for a gentle natural remedy to alleviate these symptoms should take a closer look at Gallith, made from the extract of ground ivy.

Gallith: What is the bile for?

Bile is made in the liver, then thickened and stored in the gallbladder until needed for digestion. Depending on the composition of the bile, excessive substances such as cholesterol can crystallize and form gallstones. These can mechanically irritate the wall of the gallbladder or, if they slide down the bile duct towards the intestine, trigger painful biliary colic.

How can Gallith relieve gallbladder problems?

The valuable ingredients of the ground ivy are concentrated in the herbal medicine Gallith and brought into a practical dosage form. The effect of ground ivy on the bile has not yet been fully elucidated. It is assumed that some ingredients such as ursolic acid, which is similar to the body’s own bile acids, have a positive effect on the composition of the bile secretion. This can reduce the predominance of cholesterol, which leads to the formation of cholesterol-containing gallstones. But the other ingredients in Gallith also contribute to the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. The bitter substances it contains stimulate the production of gastric juice and can thus promote digestion. The essential oils can form a protective film on the mucous membranes of the stomach, intestines and gallbladder, thereby shielding them from aggressive stimuli.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high-potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

