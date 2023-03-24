© Getty Images/peakSTOCK

Gallstones are solid structures formed from bile. They are often harmless, but they can also lead to inflammation of the gallbladder or painful biliary colic. The size, location and type of stone play a crucial role in deciding whether to remove gallstones. What are the causes of gallstones and what are the symptoms? You can read here how to recognize cholelithiasis and why it is important to have stones checked regularly once they have been found.

Gallstones are stones that form from bile. They can vary in size and components. Gallstones are very common, affecting women about twice as often as men. The presence of gallstones in the gallbladder and bile ducts is also known as cholelithiasis.

Bile (or bile) is made in the liver to help digest fat. The gallbladder is just a temporary store that is emptied into the duodenum after a high-fat meal.

Tasks of the bile are:

the solution of dietary fats (emulsification) and vitamins in order to be able to absorb them

the delivery of Cholesterol (this is the body’s only way of eliminating cholesterol once it has formed)

How are gallstones formed?

The cause of gallstones lies in an excessively high concentration of solidifying components (so-called stone-forming substances) with too few liquid components (so-called stone-dissolving components such as bile acids and lecithin). The formation of the stones is comparable to the crystallization of Salt when evaporating salt water: With enough water (this corresponds to the stone-dissolving component), the salt dissolves completely (this corresponds to the stone-forming substance). However, if the water evaporates, the salt crystallizes out – comparable to the formation of gallstones.

Gallstones do not necessarily have to form in the gallbladder, although this is the typical location, which is why we are talking about gallbladder stones. It is also possible that the bile has already crystallized in the bile ducts of the liver (intrahepatic bile ducts) or in the bile duct to the intestine (ductus choledochus). Gallstones can therefore also occur without a gallbladder.

What are gallstones made of?

Gallstones can consist of different stone-forming substances:

Cholesterol (80 percent of cases) – especially with elevated cholesterol

Bilirubin (10 percent of cases) – breakdown product of the red blood pigment hemoglobin

Calcium carbonate (10 percent of cases) – this type of stone is most commonly caused by bacterial infection

Depending on the substance, a distinction is made between cholesterol stones, calcium carbonate stones and bilirubin stones (pigment stones).

Risk factors of cholelithiasis

Various risk factors favor the formation of gallstones. There is a significant genetic component that cannot be influenced. However, diet also plays a major role. Above all, those who eat fat and high cholesterol increase the risk of developing gallstones. A balanced diet with sufficient liquid is advisable, whereby coffee is not part of the drinking quantity. However, there are different types of gallstones, some of which unfortunately cannot be influenced at all by those affected.

The risk factors are abbreviated as the so-called 6-F rule:

Fat (English: overweight, obesity): This includes both nutrition and various diseases associated with being overweight: Type II diabetes mellitus or the metabolic syndrome. Female (German: frau): Female hormones also promote the formation of gallstones. Fertile: Pregnancy hormones also increase the risk of gallstones. Forty (German: vierzig): An increased occurrence of gallstones is found in people over 40 years of age. Fair (German: light-skinned): A light skin color is associated with a higher risk. Family (German: Familie): This means the family accumulation of the occurrence. It alludes primarily to the genetic factors involved in the formation of gallstones.

Symptoms of gallstones: what are the symptoms?

Gallstones are very common and are found in about one fifth of adults in Germany. Only a fifth of those affected, i.e. four percent of adult Germans, have symptoms that indicate inflammation of the gallbladder. Although there are clinical pictures in medicine that show different symptoms in women and men (e.g heart attacks), the symptoms of gallstones in women are comparable to those in men.

Possible signs include:

Biliary colic, i.e. very severe pain in the upper abdomen caused by gallstones migrating through the bile duct. A cramping pain that increases and decreases again and again is characteristic.

The symptoms often also appear as radiating pain, such as pain in the right shoulder region, in the stomach area or back pain

Abdominal pain, especially in the upper area

Non-specific symptoms that can also have many other causes: nausea, vomiting, feeling of fullness, flatulence or diarrhea

when passing gallstones: gallstones in the stool (similar to a pebble)

additionally in the case of bile duct congestion (also known as bile congestion):

Symptoms typically appear after high-fat meals and at night.

Gallstones are diagnosed by a standard ultrasound examination of the upper abdomen.

At what size do gallstones need to be removed?

Treatment of gallstones sometimes requires surgical removal of the gallstones: the entire gallbladder is removed (cholecystectomy). The decision as to whether gallstone removal is necessary does not primarily depend on the size of the stones, but rather on the individual symptoms. If, for example, gallstones are accidentally discovered in an ultrasound examination that do not cause any symptoms, they can usually be observed first. This should usually Blood values ​​and liver values ​​are regularly monitored.

Only a few criteria mean that you have to act earlier and an operation becomes necessary:

Signs of chronic inflammation, so-called porcelain gallbladder or shrinking gallbladder

large gallbladder polyps, which are benign growths in the gallbladder

Gallstones that are larger than 3 cm in diameter

If the gallstones cause symptoms, the therapy consists of an operation to treat the symptoms in the long term. If bile stasis occurs in the bile ducts, the gallstones can often be removed endoscopically as part of a bile duct endoscopy (ERCP) and the drainage of the bile ducts restored.

Dissolve gallstones without surgery?

There is a way to dissolve some types of gallstones with medication. However, this is controversial, since large gallstones become small and the risk of complications is increased. Small stones can enter the bile duct more easily and thus lead to further problems. In contrast to some kidney stones, the stones are not broken up by shock waves.

There are no home remedies to treat gallstones. However, the right diet can help to stimulate the production of bile and prevent the formation of further gallstones. You can read more about this in our article on eating right for gallstones.

Is it bad if you have gallstones?

Many people have gallstones without ever feeling them. Whether there is a risk depends on many different factors and should be discussed with a doctor in the individual case. In most cases, however, gallstones are initially harmless.

However, gallstones can be dangerous as they can lead to various complications. These complications are mainly associated with so-called stone passages. In most people, the bile duct runs in front of its mouth in the small intestine with the duct of the bile duct pancreas together. The opening into the small intestine is particularly narrow in order to prevent the contents of the intestine from running back into the organs. So if a stone presses from the gallbladder into the duct system, it may get stuck at the mouth of the two ducts and the bile and digestive juices of the pancreas back up. These digestive juices are very aggressive and can cause acute inflammation of the pancreas.

In the case of very large stones that have entered the small intestine, mechanical obstruction (blockage) of the intestine can also occur, especially in the case of previously existing constrictions (so-called gallstone ileus). This clinical picture requires rapid medical intervention. Conspicuous warning signs here are severe pain and diarrhea.

Inflammation of the gallbladder can also progress to generalized inflammation (sepsis). Inflammation of the gallbladder can also result in a perforation of the gallbladder wall. If the contents of the gallbladder leak into the abdominal cavity, inflammation of the peritoneum (peritonitis) can occur.

However, the likelihood of a dangerous complication occurring as a result of gallstones is very low and is greatly minimized by the early detection of the stones in preventive medical check-ups.

ICD codes for this disease: K80.-

Updated: 03/23/2023



Author: Miriam Kunz, student of human medicine