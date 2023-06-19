Gallstones: what are typical symptoms?

Almost every fifth German has gallstones – you should know these symptoms and classify them correctly

Gallstones are a common phenomenon: around 15 to 20 percent of people are affected by them – women twice as often as men. They are even more common in patients with liver cirrhosis or chronic bowel disease Crohn’s disease. Three out of four sufferers do not notice the gallstones, they may have just been discovered by chance during an ultrasound examination. However, one in four people has symptoms from the gallstones, which are associated with more or less severe discomfort.

Who is most at risk of getting gallstones?

Basically, gallstones can affect anyone. However, there are certain risk factors that make it more likely to occur.

– They occur more frequently in women, especially pregnant women, women in the postmenopause, women with at least one child or patients on hormone therapy are particularly often affected.

– Stones are more common in fair-skinned people.

– Other risk factors are obesity or a higher incidence in the family.

– From the age of 40, the frequency of gallstones increases significantly.

In what case gallith for the bile? What are gallstones and when does Gallith help?

Gallstones often cause symptoms such as non-specific upper abdominal pain. These include pain, nausea or a feeling of fullness. The natural remedy Gallith from the extract of ground ivy herb can help here. This can reduce mild chronic gallbladder problems. Important to know: If a stone slips out of the gallbladder and into the bile duct, biliary colic can develop. This leads to severe pain attacks in the middle or right upper abdomen, which can radiate to the back or right shoulder, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting. In this case, you should definitely consult a doctor.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

