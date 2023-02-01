Attilio Galmozzi changes department. The doctor, through a post on Facebook, in fact said goodbye to the Emergency Department to devote himself to General Medicine always within the Crema hospital structure.

“Goodbye, ER. After 4000 days (roughly), about 700 nights (maybe a few more) the time has come to say goodbye. I’ve walked this corridor thousands of times, sometimes smiling, sometimes crying. It’s okay, it’s part of the job.

Any regrets? Yes, some yes. I’ll come to see you again sometime, at least for a few months, don’t worry. The affection for those who have spent so much time with me here, teaching me so many things is too great to just say goodbye.

But in short, the time has come to take other paths. I confess that I will miss you, just as I will miss the extraordinary people who have shared a long and tiring road with me here.

Thanks for what you gave me. I tried to give everything, absolutely everything. If I have sinned in presumption, I apologize”.

© breaking latest news