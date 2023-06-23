Gambia, the drama of the killer syrup (06/23/2023)

The reports of drugs manufactured in the country keep coming India causing serious damage and dozens of deaths of patients from all over the world after in October last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning on four cough syrups — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — produced and exported from Maiden Pharmaceuticals connected to deaths of 70 children in Gambiae that cause acute kidney damage.

The latest is the death of two patients in Sri Lanka who have been given drugs anesthetics. Just last month, i eye drops produced in India have instead caused eye infections in about 30 patients and blindness in 10 people, also in Sri Lanka. While anesthetic drugs causing deaths are sad news, eyedrops causing infections, blindness and even deaths were already reported months ago in the United Statesfrom the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the so-called CDCs that made global headlines during the Covid pandemic, which found a highly resistant bacterium inside.

The series of reports against medicines produced in India began last year thanks to the alarm raised by the World Health Organization. The guilty ingredients in the syrups were il diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol — deadly chemicals used as a cheaper substitute for propylene glycol — that should never be found in any medicine. Shortly after the Gambia deaths, Indian-made cough syrups containing the two deadly chemicals killed 18 children in Uzbekistan in December 2022 for a syrup produced by a drug manufacturer from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Marion Biotechewhile at the end of April, WHO reported contaminated medicines also in Marshall Islands and Micronesia, following reporting by the Australian health regulator. Not enough, in the past few years, drugs containing diethylene glycol had led to at least five episodes of poisoning also in India.

After the WHO complaint, India initially exempted the company that had supplied the drugs to the Gambia and went on the offensive against the global health institution, suggesting that some of the World Health Organization’s reports were motivated by the desire to target the Asian giant’s position as a southern pharmacy, particularly for the production of generic and off-patent medicines. But while WHO stood its ground, India’s pharmaceutical regulator was pilloried by test results from Switzerland and Ghana, who confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals in the sample of syrup sold to The Gambia. Furthermore, Independent investigations by the US CDC in Atlanta have found a link between the deaths and toxic chemicals.

Only at that point did India understand that to continue being the pharmacy of the global south it must behave like a watchdog to ensure the safety of its medicines, and not as a facilitator of the worst pharmaceutical industries. Also because the medical alarm launched by the WHO vs 20 pharmaceuticals linked to nearly 300 deaths globally, seven are from India but 13 from other countries. Thus in recent days 18 companies have had their licenses suspended due to “problems in relevant processes,” a senior Indian government official said yesterday although it is not clear whether the 18 manufacturers produce any of the drugs listed by the report. who.

In addition, in February, Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire batch of eye drops linked to vision loss in the United States.

For its part, Gambia from July 1 will make it mandatory to inspect and test all pharmaceutical products from India, a market that exported cough syrups worth 17 billion euros. All in all, India is the largest supplier of generics globally, today supplying over 50% of the demand for various vaccines, around 40% of generic demand in the US and around 25% of all medicines in the UK and half of the medicines used in Africa. Gambia’s control currently applies only to India which, however, since 1 June has made tests for all cough syrups mandatory before they are exported.