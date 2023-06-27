Gambling, here is the new Regional Action Plan against gambling addiction 2022-2024 — Health

Donini: “Action plan is a fundamental tool to combat a pathology that has devastating effects”

The state funds assigned to the Region will be distributed among all the local health authorities. The Plan was approved by the National Observatory for the fight against the spread of gambling and received the go-ahead from the Regional Council

June 22, 2023 – The Region Emilia Romagna has a new Action plan against gambling addiction, 2022-2024with which it reaffirms its commitment to the fight against a pathology that requires actions of awareness, prevention, training and assistance.

The program – which has been approved by Giunta and was given the go-ahead byNational observatory for contrasting the spread of gambling – pays particular attention, in addition to prevention, to access to health services for people at risk and their families; a further priority is represented by protection of sensitive placescome schools and hospitalsand from promotion Of educational projects for young people and students.

At the same time it points to strengthen family support and theassistance to those suffering from gambling addiction, ensuring a diagnostic and therapeutic pathway effective – thanks to the collaboration between neurology and pathological addiction services – e uniform throughout the region. Also expected to activate psychological counseling services, link and for the debt management at the district level, to offer free support to gamblers and their families, and the promotion of “Play Houses“, spaces in which to carry out activities of prevention and early interception of gambling among young people, using innovative approaches such as educational and experiential laboratories.

With the approval of the Plan the Emilia-Romagna Region therefore has 3,322,000 euros available for 2023of which a large part (3.09 million) destined for interventions at a territorial level and transferred to Local Health Trusts and Districts, holders of expertise in the field of gambling prevention and treatment, while the remaining 230 thousand euros will be implemented regional level projects.

“Pathological gambling has devastating effects on addicts, as well as their families and networks. This is why the Regional Action Plan is so important, a tool that allows us to fight a disease that must be tackled, and possibly won, with all the tools available, starting with prevention – explains the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. For years we have been developing strategies to raise awareness among the population, with actions based on gender and age variables, and we will continue to involve important interlocutors such as schools, senior citizens’ centers and libraries, with particular attention to the most vulnerable population groups. By always placing patients and their families at the center of our action, even with activities that go beyond mere health care”.

The result of the joint work between the Department of Health Policies, the Ausl, the local authorities, Anci, the self-help associations and the therapeutic communities, one of the objectives of the Plan is precisely to establish a collaborative network between public and private services dedicated to the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of pathological gambling.

This is the distribution of resources between the Healthcare companies of the territory, based on the resident population on 1 January 2021: Romagna 777.956 euro; Bologna 613.680 euro; Modena 489.790 euro; Reggio Emilia 467.690 euro; Ferrara 317.914 euro; Parma 314.426 euro; Piacenza 248.074 euro; Imola 92,470 euros. A further 110,000 euros of total resources are allocated by the Region to training activities, the implementation of the evaluation project and the communication campaign envisaged by the Plan.