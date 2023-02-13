“Even Benevento from today will be a city that will begin to walk in the necessary and urgent direction of the fight against gambling”. It is the comment of Angelo Moretticounselor of Civic 22 to the City Council of Beneventoafter the approval in the House of the first No-slot regulation. Moretti, national referent of the Network of Small Welcome Municipalities, he is satisfied. “After ten years of struggles, national and local, shared first with the”Center is more beautiful together” e “The Garden of Casa Betania”, then with the Diocesan Caritas of Beneventothe Salt of the Earth Network, Next New Economy for everyoneand with the support of Life Not Profit e to come, from today we turn the page. The first No-slot march was held on October 30, 2013, with 100 people walking across the city to cheer on the No-slot merchants and playfully but sternly challenge the gambling dealers. Then we continued with the campaign “No-Slot No-Gambling” of the diocesan Caritas to recognize the “No-slot” stamp on the windows of the operators who voluntarily gave up the large proceeds from the sale of lawful games; therefore we went ahead with important awareness and training campaigns in schools and municipalities, up to including the fight against gambling as one of the key actions of the Welcome Small Municipalities Network, to prevent that the new economies generated by social cooperation actions and communities could be transformed into new economies for play».
«We then organized a second, large city march (September 2018) from Piazza Bissolati to Piazza Roma, with a thousand people, mayors of the province and many associations involved, including Free e Catholic Action», Moretti continues «When the Civico22 political movement was born, a commitment to stop gambling could not be missing from the programme. Today Benevento, thanks to the work carried out in a synergistic way between the majority and the minority, within the social affairs commissions first and institutional affairs later, finally approves its No-slot regulation. We are just at the beginning, from today legal gaming establishments cannot be opened closer than 250 meters from sensitive places (including youth meeting places and ATMs) and an interruption of the gaming offer will be mandatory during peak hours compulsiveness, in the morning between 7.30 and 9.30, lunchtime between 12.30 and 14.30. These are two very important innovations for an average city that has seen the proliferation of over 85 gaming halls in just a few years, for an annual volume of games of 80 million euros (official data from 2019), despite the critical conditions of our economy and the smallness of our municipal budget”.
«We already know that the regulation is not enough, there are still too many national protective rules regarding the sale of “scratch cards” at newsstands and tobacconists, and too lax on paid online games. A decisive system is still missing for the fight against gambling, which destroys millions of lives and families, in our city and throughout the peninsula”.
A complex and impressive phenomenon. In Italy, in 2021, the volume of gaming increased by 21%, reaching 111.17 billion euros (new historical record). After the drop in wagers due to the pandemic, in the space of just 12 months, wagers exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with worrying growth in online gaming (in 2021 these wagers reached 67.17 billion euros, with a +36% compared to 2020). 2021 saw a significant increase for lotteries, including instant ones, with over 12 billion euros played (+48% compared to 2020) and the various types of Lotto, with 8 billion euros (+30% compared to 2020 ). For 2022, the Customs and Monopolies Agency estimates total collections (physical + online) of 135-140 billion euros, with an increase of around 30% compared to
2021.
«It will still take thousands of steps of awareness and denunciation for a plague of this kind to really reduce its destructive power of social cohesion and return to the rank of “game”, that stupendous word which recalls the light-heartedness of childhood and certainly not the despair of those who have been reduced to poverty by a pervasive system. There’s still a lot to do, let’s not let attention fade», concludes Moretti.