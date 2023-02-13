«We already know that the regulation is not enough, there are still too many national protective rules regarding the sale of “scratch cards” at newsstands and tobacconists, and too lax on paid online games. A decisive system is still missing for the fight against gambling, which destroys millions of lives and families, in our city and throughout the peninsula”.

A complex and impressive phenomenon. In Italy, in 2021, the volume of gaming increased by 21%, reaching 111.17 billion euros (new historical record). After the drop in wagers due to the pandemic, in the space of just 12 months, wagers exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with worrying growth in online gaming (in 2021 these wagers reached 67.17 billion euros, with a +36% compared to 2020). 2021 saw a significant increase for lotteries, including instant ones, with over 12 billion euros played (+48% compared to 2020) and the various types of Lotto, with 8 billion euros (+30% compared to 2020 ). For 2022, the Customs and Monopolies Agency estimates total collections (physical + online) of 135-140 billion euros, with an increase of around 30% compared to

2021.

«It will still take thousands of steps of awareness and denunciation for a plague of this kind to really reduce its destructive power of social cohesion and return to the rank of “game”, that stupendous word which recalls the light-heartedness of childhood and certainly not the despair of those who have been reduced to poverty by a pervasive system. There’s still a lot to do, let’s not let attention fade», concludes Moretti.