▲ Microsoft recently tested an Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan, allowing up to five family members in the same country.

Many gaming platforms have launched subscription plans to attract players. Microsoft recently tested an Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan, allowing up to five family members in the same country. Xbox Game Pass has also added a number of services, such as each user having their own game database, play history and friend list, etc. It is expected that Xbox Game Pass will announce details at the end of this year.

Microsoft has earlier confirmed that it is testing the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan in Colombia and Ireland through the Xbox Insiders preview program. As for fees, according to “eurogamer”, the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan tested in Ireland is 21.99 euros (about 172 Hong Kong dollars) per month, and the existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan is allowed to be converted, and the available time will be in a single month. Converted to 18-day proportional calculations.

Microsoft is expected to announce the official version of the subscription plan as soon as the end of this year, and it is expected to provide new services in regions with an Xbox Game Pass subscription plan.

Responsible editor: Liao Shuying

