Sony announced a few days ago that it has established PlayStation Studios Mobile, which mainly develops mobile game versions for PlayStation IP games, which means that players can play Sony PlayStation games through mobile phones in the future.

Many people like to play mobile games to kill time, and the game category has also diversified. Even the streaming platform Netflix has also launched mobile games. Sony announced a few days ago that it has established PlayStation Studios Mobile, which mainly develops mobile game versions for PlayStation IP games, which means that players can play Sony PlayStation games through mobile phones in the future.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) recently announced on its official website that it has completed the acquisition of European mobile game developer Savage Game Studios, and at the same time announced that its PlayStation Studios will establish a PlayStation Studios Mobile division to enter the mobile game market. The official also announced that Savage Game Studios is developing a new real-time online action mobile game; as for the details and launch time of the game, the official did not disclose further.

Although Savage Game Studios has not released any game works since its establishment in 2020, many of the company’s co-founders have participated in the development of many well-known game works in the past, such as “Angry Birds”, “World of Tanks”, etc. In terms of game development Has a wealth of experience.

