Sunday 26 February, from 12:00, gates open to the public free of charge at the Snai La Maura racecourse in via Lampugnano 95 in Milan. An afternoon of horse racing and more. In fact, the 2023 edition of the ‘Encat Grand Prix’ is expected on the track from 1.55 pm onwards, one of the oldest and most traditional trotting races in Italy held for the first time in 1930 and dedicated to the National Body for trotting races. On the other hand, on the side of the track, lots of entertainment for children and families with a staff of professional entertainers who will involve young visitors in group games, baby-dance, creative workshops and many other surprises always in the name of fun.

Inside the plant it is possible to have lunch at the cafeteria from 12:30 onwards, or enjoy an aperitif at the covered kiosk-bar a few meters from the passage of the racing horses. Finally, in the second part of the afternoon, chiacchiere and tortelli, typical Carnival sweets, will be distributed.

After the great public success of last 12 February on the occasion of the ‘Mario Locatelli Grand Prix’, the Milanese trot system continues to plan days for families so that, in the open air and with many playful and creative activities aimed at own children, can spend happy hours in a large green area in Milan.

On the track, in addition to the ‘Encat Grand Prix’, a Group III event for indigenous horses aged 5 and over, over a distance of 2250 metres, which in the three previous editions in La Maura saw the victories of Ursa Caf (2020), Vernissage Grif (2021) and Atik Dl in 2022, there will be another six races to complete the program valid for the 15th day of the season.







