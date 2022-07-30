Another month is books, and we’re now into 2022 and summer. No doubt many of you are excited about the return of the physical Games Cologne at the end of August, but there are quite a few notable game releases ahead of the anticipated event, even though the biggest releases of the month are usually scheduled for Cologne. when it is held. Either way, to give you a quick look at all of the most exciting game releases coming in August 2022, we’re back with another installment of Game Hunt.

Two Point Campus （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 8月9日

The start of the month is the next simulation game from Two Point Studios. Dubbed Two Point Campus, the game will task players with building and supporting the college of their dreams, and since this is set in the strange and wonderful world of Two Point County, courses can range from fine dining to knight training . With such a wide selection, the game even offers multiple campus locations to try, each with its own theme, as well as a variety of unusual buildings and rooms to support the bizarre curriculum your university will offer its students.

Here is an ad:

Cult of the Lamb （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 8月11日

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to start a cult in the name of an ancient ominous god, Lamb Cult is the title for you. This video game from Massive Monster, published by Devolver Digital, asks players to use the powers of possessed lambs to venture into a dangerous world inhabited by false prophets and their loyal supporters, all to find new members for your own cult , and grow stronger and stronger in the process.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake (PC) – August 12

While the story itself isn’t new, PC gamers have been waiting for the chance to experience Insomniac’s critically acclaimed web sling adventure ever since Insomniac first debuted on PlayStation 4. Telling the story of Peter Pike/Spider-Man as he takes down many individual villains, this version of the game includes all the other story missions and content released since launch, as well as a host of PC-specific features like higher frame rates support, mouse and keyboard controls, adjustable render settings, and more.

Here is an ad:

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5) – August 16

Today, whether on a skateboard or on roller skates, skating has become synonymous with developer Roll7, as the team looks to build on the success of the OlliOlli franchise with a brand new game called Rollerdrome. Designed as a third-person shooter, the game combines fast-paced action with skill and a unique shooting system, all of which set the game apart from others on the market.

Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) –August 19th

Just as we can expect EA to release a new football game soon and know that July is when we get our new F1 game, August has become the time for the next Madden NFL. Madden NFL 23, which arrives shortly before the NFL season starts again, will provide the franchise’s next iteration, which this year includes staff management, game planning, scouting, and better free agency and trade tools.

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) –August 23

Deep Silver Volition isn’t afraid to show off Saints Row in all its glory ahead of its launch in late August, as there have been countless trailers and gameplay videos to date for the anticipated reboot of the quirky open-world crime game. Taking players to the city of San Eliso, the game is looking to serve and expand the series’ signature chaotic gameplay, if by any chance it wants to go over the top.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 8月26日

We’re really in the age of remakes and remasters right now, and the latest game to get that treatment revolves around one of the game’s most iconic and recognizable characters: Pac-Man. The game being remastered is Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the 1999 3D platformer returning with improved graphics, enhanced gameplay and new features such as an improved user interface and a wider view of all action. Needless to say, you’ll want to illustrate that Pac-Man is saving Pac-Fam again.

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) –August 26

While Atlus will be bringing many of the Persona series to Xbox and Nintendo Switch later this year, the Japanese developer is also launching a brand new game this August. Soulhacker 2 is a supernatural RPG set in a Japanese version of cyberpunk that revolves around Ringo, a digital hive agent who was created and assigned to help investigate and stop the butterfly effect that would lead to the end of the world.

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – August 30

Following the huge success of Destroy All Mankind remake, it’s no surprise that a second game is getting a remake as well. Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed is this game, and it is in this game that we once again play a Cryptosporidium-137 clone with a mission to do well… destroy all humans. However, this sequel is actually more of a retelling story than the original, because this time the KGB acts in the line of fire and ends up blowing up your mothership. With co-op support, and more and bigger places to explore, this remake will even skip past consoles.

F1 Manager 2022 ((PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) –August 30

Closing this month, this issue of Games To Look For is the first officially licensed F1 game from Frontier Developments. Called F1 Manager 2022, the game removes the challenge of equipping an F1 car and instead puts the responsibilities and expectations of running and leading an F1 team as a team owner on your shoulders. With countless decisions including race strategy, driver contracts, staff status, car development and more, this game is truly a game for F1 and motorsport fans.

About it, another game to look for is in the book. Be sure to check back again in a month, when we’ll check out what September has to offer in gaming.