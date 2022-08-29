It’s a new month, and now that Game Show Cologne has arrived, the event season is basically over. There are still a few different showcases to watch, but we’re now getting to that point of the year where publishers and developers love to bombard us with new releases and releases to jump on the holiday festivities. With that being said, there are some massive and anticipated games to watch this September.

The Last of Us： Part I (PS5) – September 2

This month’s Games To Look is the return of one of the greatest games of all time. Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed action-adventure game returns with an update and sparkle, known simply as The Last of Us: Part I in the remake. Featuring improved visuals that truly take advantage of the strengths and capabilities of modern console hardware, this game will be the best way for fans to experience the beginning of Joel and Ellie’s journey for the first time or again.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)-September 6

When you think about it, the Disney-to-life analogy is a good one, and that’s what developer Gameloft was hoping to capitalize on when it entered early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley earlier this month. Taking players to a magical land where various Disney characters live in harmony, this title asks you to complete quests with familiar faces and build the perfect community.

Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – September 8

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience the French Revolution in an alternate reality, where King Louis XVI used an army of evil machines to force the people of Paris to execute his will, look no further. Steelrising is an action RPG from a spider where the player steps into the shoes of the automaton Aegis as she travels through the city and tries to discover the fate of Marie Antoinette’s children, all while thwarting the brutal efforts of King Louis.

Splatoon 3 (Switch)-September 9

Nintendo will unveil its first big fall game this September, when Splatoon 3 makes its Switch debut. The game returns to the franchise’s iconic colorful shooter and will expand it with a host of new weapons, maps, game modes and customization options, all designed to deliver a truly luxurious Splatoon experience.

NBA 2K23 （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 9月9日

Visual Concepts and 2K have been working hard over the years to improve the NBA 2K experience, and we’ve seen it year after year, when each latest release debuts. This year, that comes in the form of NBA 2K23, a game that brings more realistic visuals, new one-on-one mechanics, better team building options, an updated MyCareer mode, and a deeper look at the WNBA support.

Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – September 15

Doom-like and rhythm games have become very popular over the past few years, and this year we’re getting a brand new game that fits that bill. Metal: Hellsinger from developer The Outsiders is a game in which players travel through eight hells, taking down various demons and demons along the way. To make the game feel a little more hardcore, the gameplay is matched with a rich metal soundtrack produced and performed by a bunch of names in the metal scene, including Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Matt Heafy of Trivium, and more Wait.

Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – September 20

If you’re a fan of dark fantasy or hack and slash games, you’ve no doubt been following Soulstice for a while. From developer Refilk Game Studios, this game sees players take control of a Chimera, a powerful warrior formed from the union of two souls, and is tasked with defending the sacred kingdom of Qedath from vile supernatural ghosts that have begun invading the land infringement.

The DioField breaking latest news （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 9月22日

While Square Enix’s offerings for the rest of 2022 are a bit sparse, as its big AAA game Forspoken dropped its original 2022 release window, this September, the publisher will release a game called The DioField breaking latest news strategy JRPG game. Set in the wizarding world, the game features an all-new real-time tactical combat system designed to facilitate deeper RTS gameplay in its realistic diorama combat scenarios.

slime rancher 2 (PC, Xbox Series) – September 22

Monomi Park will bring us back to its wonderful and colorful world of slime later this month, when its sequel, Slime Rancher 2, will debut as an Early Access title on the PC and Xbox series of consoles. Taking players to the new Rainbow Island, we can look forward to new slime variants and more quests that must be conquered in this lovely open world adventure game.

FIFA 23 （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 9月30日

The end of an era. While EA’s football offerings aren’t going away anytime soon, this year will be the last time we’ll add an EA-developed FIFA game to GTLF, as FIFA 23 will be the last time a football agency and a game publisher will work together to name and license a game. In this case, EA seems to be making a big splash, as this release will feature various updates to the gameplay, including HyperMotion 2, as well as improvements to career mode, visuals, cross-play features, and even an update on the hugely popular Ultimate Team in mode. Needless to say, FIFA fans will have a lot to look forward to.

This brings us to the end of another month, the end of another game. Be sure to check back in a month to see what October 2022 has in store for gaming fans around the world.