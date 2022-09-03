The spotlight has recently gone out on Gamescom, an important annual event dedicated to video games that this year is back in attendance. However, no thunderous announcement made the Koelnmesse pavilions tremble, the fair took place in the name of calm concreteness, suffering from the defection of some big names, including Sony, presenting a few novelties and a series of titles, very different from each other, to keep an eye on.

Among these we have chosen the most interesting and particular ones, adding a peripheral.





Everywhere

The first trailer of Everywhere, discussed project by Leslie Benzies, former president of Rockstar North, game designer and producer of the GTA serieswas premiered during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

The game, in development by the independent Build A Rocket Boy Games team founded in 2016 by Benzies, is a very ambitious project. The same words of the game director, Adam Whiting, reveal it that defines Everywhere a new world, not just for games, but a space to meet friends and share experiences and creations. To use a buzzword: a metaverse that should debut in 2023.





Under the Waves

Quantic Dream, a French studio that owes titles such as Heavy Rain e Detroit Become Human, is supporting Parallel Studio in publishing Under the Waves, and narrative video game with a strong ecological footprint that will plunge us into the ocean depths.

Under the Waves is a 3D adventure starring Stan, a diver who accepts an employment contract for an oil company at a remote underwater monitoring station in the North Sea.

The title promises to be a story full of silences, unspoken phrases and regrets, especially like a declaration of infinite love for the seaThe red cap worn by Stan is tangible proof of this, a tribute to the great oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

The release is scheduled for next year on Xbox and Playstation consoles, PC on Steam and Epic platforms.





Lies of P

After the closure of Gamescom, the dark fantasy work of the soulslike genre, in development at the Korean Round8 Studio, continues to be talked about and not only because it is inspired by one of the most famous masterpieces of Italian literature, the children’s novel The adventures of Pinocchio. Story of a puppet by Carlo Collodi.

The title resubmitted, in great shape, in Cologne has captured the interest of the insiders who have tried it and despite being included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription at launch, ironically, it has won the award as the most anticipated PlayStation game.

The dark Pinocchio by Lies of P is a soulslike, with typical mechanics that characterize the genre: high difficulty, third-person view, combat system with light, heavy attacks, dodges and parries, points where it is possible to regenerate health, plus some RPG elements and unlockable skills. Of course there is no lack of boss fights.

To get your hands on P’s dangerous adventure, you have to wait until 2023, when the game will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and in the Game Pass catalog.





The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Officially unveiled during the Xbox Showcase event on June 12, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, in development at the Polish studio Plot Twist, is the metroidvania, with classic mechanics of the genre, but which you do not expect because setting, narration and investigation introduce pleasant variations on the theme.

Benedict Fox’s character presents himself as the classic early twentieth century detective, enriched with a dark side, a demonic presence that invades his thoughts. Entity that will guide him in Limbo, in the depths of a gothic residence, a setting full of charm, in the past inhabited by a family whose son has mysteriously disappeared.

The debut of The Last Case of Benedict Fox is set for 2023 on PC, Steam and Epic Games Store platforms, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Repentance

When you think you’ve seen it all, Repentance is the video game that surprises. Obsidian’s narrative and investigative adventure is a feast for the eyes.

In a small Bavarian town in the year of the Lord 1518, therefore at the end of the Middle Ages, we will follow the deeds of Andreas Maler, a young man who after abandoning his studies pursues the dream of becoming an artist, but finds himself having to prove the innocence of his closest friend and mentor accused of murdering a local squire.

If the plot might seem obvious, the setting messes up the cards and the design makes it Repentance unique and absolutely recognizable.

The whole artistic sector is inspired by the miniatures of the late Middle Ages. An impressive work, enriched by dialogues that appear in the form of a balloon, written with a skilful hand holding a goose nib.

You won’t have to wait long to play this title, the debut is set for November 15th on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, included in the Game Pass at launch.

High on Life

High on Life it is a fun and colorful first person shooter, where the weapons talk, a lot. In development by Squanch Games, a small independent studio founded by one of the creators of the television series Rick and Morty, the shooter follows the exaggerated, sharp and politically incorrect style of the animation show.

This very original work will last a minimum of eight and a maximum of twenty hours and will debut on PC, Xbox and Game Pass on December 13th.





Alone in the Dark

The return of Alone in the Dark since 2018, when THQ Nordic acquired the intellectual property rights of the first survival horror in the history of video games, created by Frédérick Raynal.

The new a Alone in the Dark is now a reality in development at Pieces Interactive since 2019 and according to the publisher THQ will debut within the next year.

It is the will of the developers to bring the title back to its original atmosphere that over the years have been diluted in too many and sometimes bad revisions and reinterpretations.





Dead Island 2

The development of the second zombie chapter of Dead Island it was more than troubled. Announced, postponed and disappeared from the radar, after a decade of changes in development studies, many misadventures, Dead Island 2 reappeared at Gamescom.

In the final phase of development by Dambuster, a studio that took over the project from scratch in 2018, the game offers wide explorable levels, naturally infested with zombies. A campaign that can be played individually or in cooperative with up to two users, choosing from six different characters with different peculiar characteristics.

After many years of waiting publisher Deep Silver has also revealed the release dateset for February 3, 2023.





Aftermath

The last video game we have selected it is a very intersecting Italian project and ambitious: Aftermath, in development at One-O-One, a studio formerly responsible for The Suicide of Rachel Foster.

Aftermath is an open world survival with a post apocalyptic setting, as for the previous title, whose writing quality was very high, One-O-One focuses on a deep and layered narrative component. Made in Unreal Engine 4, the game is expected to be released by 2023 for PCs and consoles.

Controller DualSense Edge

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live, surprisingly, given the absence of Sony at the fair, the presenter Geoff Keighley announced the arrival of the new DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5.

We can talk about one Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controlleras DualSense Edge will have new features and countless options for customization.

It is already known that the box will contain a DualSense Edge wireless controller, a braided USB Type-C cable, a pair of standard analog sticks, a pair of tall analog sticks, a pair of low analog sticks, a pair of mid-height analog sticks , two rear buttons, a cable lock and carrying case.

We are therefore talking about a high-end product, dedicated to demanding players. At the moment the selling price has not been communicated, but it is thought to be in line with that of other pro controllers, or around 150 euros.