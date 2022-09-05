ACER Nitro XV272U KV gaming monitor launched for mainstream players, 27-inch WQHD resolution, with 1ms IPS panel up to 170Hz, also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR400, not only to meet the needs of gamers, but also excellent color reproduction ability , suitable for daily writing, video viewing or creative use.

Although large-sized screens such as 32-inch and above look cool, for multi-tasking purposes such as games and daily paperwork, the best viewing distance of a 27-inch screen is more suitable for use as a computer screen. It’s also comfortable to use for extended periods of time, and the 27-inch size is definitely the first choice for most gamers.

Appearance and Specifications

The XV272U KV uses a 27-inch 2560×1440 144Hz Fast IPS LCD panel with a viewing angle of about 178 degrees and a native 144Hz update rate. It can reach 170Hz update rate by turning on Overdrive, and has obtained VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. The color coverage is 95% DCI-P3, or 100% sRGB, Delta E<1, and the color reproduction ability is quite good.

The exterior design vocabulary of XV272U KV maintains ACER’s usual medium-sized shape, with a round bottom and a column-shaped screen stand. The left and right sides and the upper frame maintain a thickness of about 8mm, and the chin is wider and protrudes forward, with included brightness , color temperature and human body sensing and other detection functions.

The upper half of the back of the screen is designed with a horizontal hairline pattern, with the ACER logo on the upper left, and the inverted Y shape in the middle has cooling holes. Although the column-shaped screen bracket is simple and has the function of integrating the line near the disc base, it is not without shortcomings in the wiring. The thin bracket and the entire line position will expose the power supply, signal and other wires, which is not good for the uniformity. Users who are required to spend more time sorting out.

The setting is operated through the four buttons on the back on the right (the top button is the power button) and the five-way joystick. The screen itself can be rotated 90 degrees clockwise and counterclockwise. It also supports 12mm height adjustment, tilt angle -5 ~ 25 degrees, and the circular base can also rotate 360 ​​degrees. It also supports VESA 100mm x 100mm wall mount lock points. You can adjust the angle as you like.

The I/O interface part XV272U KV provides 1 set of DisplayPort 1.2, 2 sets of HDMI 2.0, 1 set of USB 3.0 Type-B for connecting to the computer, and additionally provides 2 sets of the bottom of the screen, 2 sets of the left side, a total of four sets of USB 3.0 Type-A There are also two built-in 2W speakers and a set of 3.5 mm audio output. Accessories include 1 each of DisplayPort, HDMI and USB 3.0 transmission cables and a standard power cable.

This screen also has a power module built into the screen. When using it, you only need to connect it through a standard power cord. There is no need to drag a large set of transformers outside, which looks a lot fresher.

Function Settings and Display Widget

The on-screen quick buttons are preset to provide mode switching, brightness, and signal source switching, and two sets of quick functions can be customized for your needs.

Mode switching offers include action, racing, sport modes, etc., ECO, graphics, HDR and standard modes. Each comes with a unique color profile, and the user color mode can also be customized.

The screen can also display the update frequency, custom aiming point, display response speed, and the black enhancement function most needed by FPS gamers. Through this function, the details of the dark parts in the game screen can be more completely presented, and the brightness can be preserved as much as possible. Ministry details.

If you feel that it is too troublesome to adjust the screen by operating the physical buttons on the back, you can also use the Display Widget utility to directly operate most of the screen function settings on the system with the mouse, which is really convenient.

In addition, this screen also adds low blue light, anti-glare, non-flicker technology, and LightSense, ColorSense, and ProxiSense functions. The former two can automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature settings of the display according to the surrounding light to reduce eye fatigue, while the latter is smarter Detects the human body, when the user is no longer active, it will automatically enter the power saving mode; after the human body is detected again, the screen will also be automatically turned on.

color performance

Through Spyder 5 Elite, we have done basic screen color calibration and verification. After color calibration, the XV272U KV has a color gamut of 92% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB. When it reaches 100% sRGB, it has quite good color display ability. In addition, the luminosity performance in the tonal response almost completely conforms to the predetermined curve.

Except for blue and green, the Delta E measurement basically falls between 1 and 1.5, and the average measurement value is 1.93, which is quite good.

View the color reproduction of the screen through photos. Overall, the XV272U KV reproduces the colors quite faithfully and maintains a rich enough tone.





Summarize

ACER Nitro XV272U KV This 27-inch screen, in addition to a Fast IPS panel with a 144 Hz update rate, 1ms response time, passed the DisplayHDR 400 certification, supports AMD Free Sync Premium synchronization technology to meet the needs of gamers, also marked with color gamut coverage Up to 95% DCI-P3 and good color accuracy and reproduction ability, suitable for various purposes.

The screen color supports 107 million colors (8bit FRC), and it can also achieve 10bit color by reducing the update rate to 120Hz. The screen itself can be adjusted to a large angle in each direction. It also has two built-in 2W speakers and four USB3.2 Gen1 Type -A slot greatly enhances the I/O expandability. In addition, the current market price is about 9,000 yuan. It can almost be said to be the best choice for 27-inch 2K 144Hz within 10,000 yuan!

Model: Su Xiaoli

Special thanks to: acer