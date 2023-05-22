gang rape of a boy in via Lecco

Milan – Still alarm violence in the nights of the Milanese nightlife. Two complaints that add to the rape of two weeks ago in the bathrooms of the “Q Club” disco in via Padova and that of early April between corso Como and piazza Einaudi.

Ongoing Como

At dawn yesterday, the rescue of the 19-year-old American, in the Corso Como entertainment area: she was so drunk that she could not even remember her name, but was able to clearly tell her friend “I was raped”. He leaves the disco, staggers, a trickle of blood comes out of her private parts. It will be the images of the cameras this time to constitute the evidence of the violence, combined with the story that the young woman will be able to tell the investigators once the heavy hangover has been sobered up.

Via Lecco

To this complaint on which the investigations of the Mobile team directed by Marco Calì are proceeding, a second one is added, always in the night, to the Volanti. It would be about the gang rape of a boy which took place a few minutes after four in the morning in via Lecco, in the Porta Venezia area. The 22-year-old told the officers who intervened that he had been “surrounded and raped by four North Africans” called by an acquaintance with whom he was chatting. The latter would therefore have “set a trap” for him, taking advantage of the deserted area at that hour. The young man was rescued and taken to Mangiagalli, but then he would not have formalized the complaint and would also have left the hospital.

Previous

Step back now. The 31-year-old attacked at the “Q Club” on the night of May 7, she had been immobilized and raped in the bathroom of the club, where she had gone with some friends to spend the evening. The young woman had managed to reconstruct in front of the carabinieri what she had suffered: around 3 in the morning she had left her friends to go to the toilet. There she was joined by a stranger who he had forced her to be sexually assaulted. In that case, the club’s cameras hadn’t helped because the club didn’t have a video surveillance system. It was her friends who sounded the alarm about her, seeing her come back very upset, after hearing her story.

At the beginning of April, however, the rape in Piazza Einaudi, 500 meters from the Bosco Verticale: a 37-year-old homeless Moroccan had abused a 23-year-old “hooked” in Corso Como after an evening at the disco.