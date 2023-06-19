Garden decoration from old furniture is creative and inexpensive

Are you looking for creative ways to brighten up your outdoor space without having to spend a lot of money? Recycling old, useless, and broken furniture is one way to go green. Garden decoration from old furniture is popular with many of us because it is inexpensive and fun. So you can let your creativity run free and add color and freshness to the garden. When we upcycle old furniture, we also make our contribution to a sustainable world. We give you some interesting upcycling ideas for garden decorations to make yourself in this article. Try using them to create unique corners in your garden that look cute and inviting.

Transform your old work table into useful garden furniture

Every garden definitely needs a potting bench! For some gardening tasks, it is more convenient to do them standing up. If you are repotting plants or sowing seeds, or if you want to store garden tools or potting soil, an old work table would be the perfect option for all of these tasks. And you can make the work table pretty by painting it in the color you want, bringing a colorful mood to the garden. Paint them to match the furniture and flowers in your outdoor space.

When the work is done you can cover your garden bench with a tablecloth or why not use it as a practical buffet or a rustic outdoor drink station. With different flowers you can make a lush garden decoration yourself at any time. You can also place pots with herbs or succulents and even in the cold months you can give your garden a winter touch with green branches.

Decorate an old chest of drawers with flowers in the garden or on the balcony

What could be nicer in the garden than to design a corner with flowers? And you can easily repurpose an old chest of drawers by arranging the drawers with pots of your favorite flowers, be they geraniums, daisies, miniature roses, etc. Each season you can add seasonal flowers to keep your flower chest up-to-date. Place the chest of drawers in a corner where it would be a real eye-catcher, e.g. B. near the garden entrance or on a fence near the house. This is also a suitable idea for your balcony, because it allows you to arrange many plants to save space. Flowers or herbs, that’s entirely up to you, depending on how you want to plant your old chest of drawers.

Old kitchen chair as a unique garden decoration with moss

An old kitchen chair is perfect as a decoration for the garden made of upcycled furniture. Paint the entire chair, including the seat, in the color of your choice. The paint should be weather resistant. Prepare the space for planting the moss, the seat and, if desired, the back of the chair if you want to create an impressive effect. How do you prepare the surface for the greens? Attach garden fleece to the entire surface that you want to plant.

Secure by cutting small holes in the fleece for good drainage. Simply place moss plants and press firmly so there is no air between the soil and the roots. Water well and watch your moss plants grow over the next few months. You can also plant succulents on an old chair, or your favorite summer flowers. And if you use old chairs, you can create a real vintage style garden decoration.

Do-it-yourself upcycling ideas for garden decoration: garden bed made from an old bed

Have you ever thought of turning your old bed into a garden bed or raised bed for flowers, vegetables or herbs in your outdoor space? It must look unique and pretty and the plants will thrive perfectly. The great benefit of growing in raised beds is that you have control over the soil. With a specific location, you can put the best compost and soil right where you need it, so the plants get all the necessary nutrients they need. Higher raised beds offer better accessibility without having to bend down or kneel.

If you have a metal frame, paint it the color you want, making sure it weathers and doesn’t rust. If the frame is made of wood, paint it with a paint suitable for wood. Prepare the soil the same way you would create raised beds in a garden. Provide adequate drainage for your plants by adding sand, gravel or branches to the bottom of the raised bed. Then add quality potting soil and plant the desired plants. Water well and enjoy the flowers.

Make garden decorations from old furniture yourself with a bathtub

An old bathtub is perfect for a planter in which to plant beautiful flowers, vegetables or herbs. Make sure your upcycled pot has adequate drainage by drilling holes in the bottom. Cover the bottom with a layer of sand and gravel to facilitate drainage. Use good quality potting soil and mix in some organic fertilizer or compost. Then plant your flowers or herbs, or make a cute vegetable patch.

Make sure you water it regularly and your mini garden in the bathtub will thrive. You can also use an old sink or sink from the kitchen and this is really a beautiful outdoor garden decoration that would give your garden an individual flair. It’s that easy to recycle old furniture in the garden instead of throwing it away.

DIY upcycled hanging shelf for the garden made from a chair

With a few simple steps, you can turn old furniture into garden decor by turning an old chair into a pretty hanging outdoor shelf. You need an old wooden chair, a saw, a cordless screwdriver with screws, waterproof paint, a sturdy hanging rope and a flower in a pot. First, completely disassemble the chair. Then cut the seat in half and screw the front half to the backrest.

Then paint the shelf in the color of your choice, hang it up with the string and place the potted flower on it. A geranium is perfect, or another potted flower of your choice. You can hang your shelf near your seating area in the garden and you can also use it for your drinks or books when you want to be outside and enjoy the sun during the summer days. You can make a corner in the outdoor area so cozy.

Recycle old sofa outdoors

Don’t throw away old sofas, they can be turned into cozy planters for various plants in your garden. As usual, the first step is to properly prepare the surface by impregnating the structure with a suitable varnish or paint of your choice. Let your imagination run wild and show your personality and style by recycling used garden furniture and creating your own craft from old furniture.

When converting a leather sofa into outdoor furniture, treat the leather with a matching leather-protecting oil. Your new garden bed will be protected from rain and sun for longer and it will also look pretty and well-groomed. Prepare the planting area as already described, ensure good drainage and plant the desired plants. Plant such flowers that will attract pollinators to the garden and you will not only help nature but also have a magical location in the garden.

Cute garden decoration ideas with an old door

Now a great idea that we absolutely love – reuse your old door in your garden instead of throwing it away. You can easily and simply turn an old door into a unique hanger for various useful items in the garden, such as tools that you need for your gardening. If you attach some old shelves to the door, you can use them for pots of flowers or other garden items for your daily gardening.

A door can also be used as a cute privacy screen outdoors. Make it pretty by painting it so that the door matches your garden flair and adds a nice atmosphere. Adding an old work table to the door and using it for gardening tasks like transplanting or sowing in tubs will be convenient. It’s so easy to make your own garden decorations from old furniture.

