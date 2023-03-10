The positive effects deriving from the connection with nature and, more simply, from the are now known, as well as scientifically proven contact with plants and flowers. An activity, the latter, which takes the name of Garden Therapynow also used as a therapeutic approach for improve physical and mental well-being. But the novelty is that the gardening it can also stimulate functional connectivity, activation of positive emotions and awareness in the brain.

The Chinese study

This was highlighted by the National Taiwan University of Taipei which conducted a study, now published in the journal HortSciencewith the purpose of explore the emotional responses resulting from gardening through functional magnetic resonance imaging and mood state profiling, used for physiological and psychological measurements, respectively.

The team of researchers involved a group of 23 boys and girls with an average age of 23 years: First, baseline brain activation levels were determined prior to any green activity engagement. After that, one week later, the participants took part in a 5-week gardening project. In this sense, MRI has been used to detect physiological changes during preparation and planting, fertilizing, weeding and harvesting.

The results revealed an activity of the functional connectivity of brain regions, including the emotional prosody network, namely the promotion of positive thinking, emotional regulation, self-control and creative thinking.

The origins of Garden Therapy



The origins of Garden Therapy, also known as Orthotherapy, date back to 500 BC, when the ancient Persians they used to use i gardens for therapeutic purposes. To decree then the scientific value was the doctor Benjamin Rush considered the founder of American psychiatry, after observing the benefits of the work a vegetable garden for patients with mental disorders .

Today it is known all over the world, starting from the United States, where its widespread diffusion has led to the foundation of an association, theAmerican Horticultural Therapy Association (AHTA), which indicates the professional standards for practicing it. On a therapeutic level, garden therapy can help restore motor skillsteach independence, control e social interactionas well as promoting the concentration and the coordination.

According to the AHTA, a therapeutic garden is “a plant-dominated environment specially designed to facilitate interaction with the healing elements of nature. Interactions can be passive or active depending on the design of the garden and the needs of the users».

The benefits of horticultural therapy

But Garden Therapy, which includes the planting and care of flowers, plants and vegetables, as well as environmental education programs, landscaping and support projects, is not intended only for those suffering from psychophysical disorders. It’s sort of rehabilitation through nature also for those looking for a “trick” to remove the thoughts and stress due to the frenetic pace of everyday life.

To the question: why garden therapy is good for the mind and body, the answers are many. First, the gestures required to carry on this activity can be interpreted as a serenity ritual with a slow and relaxing rhythmduring which you can carve out time for yourself. From a scientific point of view, it favors the concentrationconsequently removing the “toxic” thoughts, improve breathing and is able to stabilize blood pressure, along with the heartbeat.

But that’s not all: the interaction with a natural place lowers cortisol levels (the stress hormone), improves mood and sleep qualityas well as motor skills. The vision of the final result then, for example seeing a vegetable garden grow or even simply the sprouting of a plant, increases self-esteem and conveys joy. Not surprisingly, “you reap what you sow”.

Where to start

Putting Garden Therapy into practice does not necessarily mean having a garden, a vegetable garden or a large terrace at your disposal. Even in small things you can organize yourself, the important thing is to find a small “green” corner where you can start experimenting. It all depends on the time, space and resources available. THE fiori they are suitable for beautifying small areas of the house, while for balconies and windows exposed to the sun, they are ideal potted seedlingseven aromatic ones, especially those of basil and cherry tomatoes which, if taken care of properly, give great satisfaction.

The general line, according to what scientific evidence reports, is the advice dedicate at least two hours a week to contact with nature, letting yourself be enveloped by its unmistakable sounds and smells. The body, but especially the mind, will thank you.

