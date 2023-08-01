Gardening in August for healthy and well-groomed plants

Summer is at its peak. Gardeners want to keep the outside area beautiful for as long as possible. There is still a lot of gardening to do in August, which is of great importance for the healthy development of the plants.

August is the month when the garden should be full of colorful flowers and maturing plants. Of course, the necessary care should not be missing. With these tips, your garden will always look fantastic in late summer.

What plants pruning in August

Removing the flower heads ensures that the plants receive a healthy, lasting bloom. August is the ideal month to prune perennials and potted plants in the garden. Encourage flowering in late summer by removing faded flowers from your flowering perennials. Gather the ripe seeds of your faded flowers and save them for next year. Leaving a few seed heads can be attractive and allows the plant to self-seed in the surrounding soil.

Prune the plants regularly to keep them well-groomed and beautiful. Don’t let the perennials overgrow. Always keep your best pruning shears clean and sharp so you don’t damage the plant stems.

Cut back wisteria and climbing shrubs like Pyracantha after flowering. Dog roses and lavender can also be easily trimmed back after flowering to keep them in good shape. Dahlias and petunias can also be pruned in August. Plants such as gladioli and alliums can be prevented from self-seeding by removing inflorescences.

Now trim hedges one last time. By the end of this month, the garden birds should have left their nests, so you can start pruning. Trim laurel hedges with pruners rather than hedge trimmers to avoid turning half-cut leaves brown.

Take cuttings from perennials

It’s always a good idea to take cuttings from your favorite perennials, the cuttings will give you more plants, and if the mother plants don’t survive the winter, keep the young plants as backup.

Once you have taken the cuttings, place them in a pot of seed or peat-free soil mixed with gravel to improve drainage and place them in a warm and bright spot that is protected from direct sunlight. The cuttings should start rooting and growing within 4-6 weeks. Keep them in a frost-free greenhouse or cool room over the winter and keep the plants hydrated.

How often to water in August

Soil moisture in August plays an important role because the soil dries out easily at this time if there is no rain. When us how to pour right? Water your plants during the coolest part of the day – this way the water doesn’t evaporate before the plant can absorb it. Water directly to the roots of the plants – that’s where the moisture is needed. If you spray the leaves, the water cannot get to the roots properly and damp leaves encourage fungal diseases.

Water once a week when the weather is dry, using enough water to wet the soil to a depth of about 6 inches each time. It’s okay if the surface of the soil dries out between waterings, but the soil underneath should stay moist. Add a thick layer of mulch around your perennials to retain moisture.

Perennial flowers divide in August

What gardening work to do in August? August is the best time to share perennial flowers in your garden. What can you share? Hosta, lilies, daylilies, ornamental grasses and bearded iris. Lift the plant out of the ground with a spade, being careful not to damage the root ball. Using a large garden knife, cut the roots into smaller pieces and replant as soon as possible. Water well.

Tip: Be careful not to divide your perennial plants while they are in bloom. Dividing the plant when not in bloom allows all of the plant’s energy to go into root and leaf growth.

Plant perennials and shrubs in late summer

Late summer is the perfect time to plant perennials and flowering shrubs, giving them enough time to establish themselves in the cool, damp fall weather. Plant hydrangeas, daylilies, lilies, sedum, ornamental grasses, peonies and bearded irises in August. Just make sure your new plants are well watered. Mulching the beds also helps retain soil moisture. In colder regions, new plantings should be covered with a protective blanket of straw or foliage during the first winter to keep them well protected.

Gardening in August: take care of your lawn

In the heat, your lawn needs certain care. Remove dead grass from the lawn with a large rake. You can then aerate it with a fork or spade to improve drainage and top-dress with a mixture of sharp sand or compost. Mow your lawn in August, but not too short, otherwise the grass will turn brown.

Plant new flower bulbs

August is the month when you need to plant next year’s bulbs. When there are gaps in beds and borders, now is the ideal time to plant bulbs, including alliums, crocuses, daffodils and snowdrops. So you have fresh flowers in the garden in early spring.

Harvest herbs in August

It is important to harvest herbs at the right time. The oils, which are responsible for the most intense flavor, reach their peak in late summer, just before the plants flower. When do you harvest herbs? Cut the foliage early in the morning, before the day gets hot.

One of the easiest and quickest ways to store herbs is to rinse them under cold water, roughly chop them, and place them in ice cube trays filled with water. Then simply place the bowls in the freezer and take out the frozen herbs when you need them.

Tip: Don’t prune perennial herbs like tarragon, lavender, sage, oregano, and thyme for at least a month before the last expected frost, as pruning encourages new growth that doesn’t have time to harden before the onset of cold weather.

Controlling weeds in the garden

With the end of the growing season, weeds begin to produce thousands of seeds that will germinate in your garden next spring. You can prevent that. It is best to remove weeds by hand. The best time to do this is after a rain.

You can pull out the weeds by hand or with a hoe. Just be sure to remove the roots, as some weeds will quickly regenerate from roots left in the soil. It is advisable to weed little and often, because the more frequently you weed, the less trouble you have in getting rid of the weeds before they take root.

Tip: It’s worth investing in a pair of the best gardening gloves, as some weeds are prickly and can irritate the skin.

Harvesting and tending fruit trees

Cherries, plums, peaches, nectarines, and apricots should now be ripe and ready to be harvested. Harvest the fruit and support any branches that have borne a heavy harvest. Trim damaged or broken branches to get the trees in good shape. Also cut back raspberry canes that have borne fruit to the ground, and cut back black currants by a third.

What vegetables to harvest in the garden

What gardening work can still be done in August? In the vegetable garden there are vegetables to harvest, such as potatoes and onions. They are ready to harvest as soon as the foliage turns brown and falls off. How do you harvest potatoes and onions? Loosen the soil first. Carefully dig around each plant and lift them out of the ground. After digging up, cut off the dead foliage with secateurs. Gently brush off any excess soil still clinging to the pot.

Then move the potatoes and onions to a shady, well-ventilated area for up to 10 days to harden. This will extend the shelf life. Store potatoes in well-ventilated boxes in a dark room. When exposed to light, they turn green and are unusable. Onions can be stored in mesh bags suspended from the ceiling in a cool, dark room.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

