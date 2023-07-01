Home » Gardening tips for July | > – Guide – Garden
Gardening tips for July

Gardening tips for July

06/14/2023

In July, trees and shrubs have completed their growth and sprout from the new lateral buds. This is a good time to trim the hedge. With some roses, a pruning ensures a second bloom. Pruning cherry trees keeps them vital and ensures a rich harvest in the coming year. Important: In order to protect breeding birds, only a form or grooming cut is permitted by law.

Redesign the garden

If you don’t feel like weeding, you can create a rock garden in a sunny location. Coarse gravel, lava or expanded clay is used for this. Cushion perennials can be planted between decorative stones. They bloom particularly profusely and for a long time. Mini-ponds, which can easily be created from barrels and buckets, are also decorative.

