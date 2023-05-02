Gardening tips for May | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/26/2023 12:44 p.m

In May, the plants develop extremely quickly. However, the tissue of the shoot is still very soft. Therefore, transplanting deciduous trees should wait until autumn. If you still have to transplant a plant, it is best to cut back the new shoots. This is not necessary for evergreen trees such as rhododendrons and conifers.

Fight weeds at the root

Weeds such as bindweed and binding bindweed are now also sprouting in abundance. If you want to have as little work as possible with weeding, you can plant ground cover. Many weeds are edible and very tasty, some even useful: a broth made from field boxes helps preventively to strengthen plants or in case of pest infestation, such as aphids or mildew.

mow the lawn

The lawn needs to be mowed every three to seven days to allow the grasses to sprout from the base. A cutting height of 4 to 4.5 centimeters leaves the grass with enough leaf mass to grow well. Rare and too deep cut damages the lawn. Moss and weeds then have an advantage.